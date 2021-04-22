Zack Snyder wanted Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern in ‘Justice League’

Zack snyder has confirmed a rumor that circulated for years during and after the production of Justice League: He tried to make Ryan reynolds will act, like Green Lantern, but not in the way that we all imagine.

Reynolds played Hal jordan in the superhero’s origin film, which was destroyed by specialized criticism, by the audience and which was a box office failure. But the hope was that Snyder would do something better with the character, a soft-reboot or a total change of tone and get him to appear in Justice League.

In the end the wish was not fulfilled. The two versions of the film, the one we saw in theaters as the Snyder Cut premiered on HBO Max, show two Green LanternYes, but they are not Hal Jordan nor are they played by Ryan Reynolds.

Green Lantern, yeah, but not Hal Jordan

Zack Snyder explained in an interview to the Hollywood Reporter that he had a fair amount of ideas during the development of Justice League. Many came true in the Snyder Cut, such as the scene that Batman and the Joker they share during the dream known as Knightmare.

Some others were abandoned by the director. One of those ideas was to bring Ryan reynolds to the cast of the film and make him play Green Lantern, but not the hal jordan version.

I had the idea for the superhero to appear, but not be Ryan, so if I could make it happen, I would have to make him appear, yes or yes, as yet another Green Lantern, but secondary. Being part of the Green Lantern Corporation is much more than showing one of its members.

So yes, the possibility was given, but ultimately it did not happen. If it had happened, it would have been a cameo and not an active participation as the seventh superhero of the Justice League. Snyder recently revealed who would have been the main Green Lantern, if he had managed to include him in the film.

At the moment Warner Bros has plans for the character, through his solo series that will premiere in HBO Max, although there is no release date announced yet.

