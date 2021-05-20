Zack Snyder tries to leave a social message in his new zombie movie

Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” proposal could be summarized as follows: “28 Days Later …” (“Extermination”) is mixed with “Oceans 11” (“The great scam”). But watching the film reveals more than just a heist and zombie thriller as layers of subtext emerge on current social issues.

Building a wall to contain people, detention camps, quarantines for those suspected of having a zombie virus, and political debate are some of the references in history.

It felt like to really do the genre right, social commentary is at its core, at its roots, ”said Snyder, who directed, co-wrote and was a cinematographer on the film.

Known for his strong visual flair on hits like “300” and “Justice League,” Snyder debuted with a zombie movie, “Dawn of the Dead.” 2004 a reversion to the 1968 classic “Night of the Living Dead” (“The night of the living dead”).

Credit original film director George A. Romero for using the walking dead to tell more than just a scary story. “Romero really took the zombie genre and made a great social commentary,” Snyder said.

Photo: AP

Romero’s cult classic “Night of the Living Dead” – and his subsequent series of films – covered diverse themes including racism, nuclear war and consumerism.

In “Army of the Dead,” a wall built around Las Vegas to contain a zombie outbreak keeps that tradition alive, reflecting the debate over the construction of the wall on the United States’ border with Mexico.

We are building a wall. We are creating these refugee camps, ”Snyder said. “Somehow we need to use those things as a mirror to us.”

Despite this, the issue of the wall did not begin as a political statement. Snyder says it emerged more as a plot function to keep the zombies in one place until the social implications emerged.

Once you build a huge wall around a city, you find yourself referencing all kinds of laws that have been created for all kinds of reasons, and I think being aware of these kinds of things is very important, “Snyder said.

For German actor Matthias Schweighofer that element of the story struck a chord.

Source: Excelsior