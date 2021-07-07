Zack Snyder to make movie inspired by Star Wars and Akira Kurosawa for Netflix

Perhaps Warner Bros. no longer wants anything with Zack Snyder, but the director has found new hope for his career at Netflix, the company for which he directed Army of the Dead – 78%, an action and zombie film that was a huge audience success for the streaming platform. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has announced that the following project of Snyder It’s one you’ve been dreaming of for a long time, a science fiction adventure movie.

Throughout his career, Snyder he has never denied the great influence he wielded Star wars in their life; on some occasion he said that he makes films thanks to George Lucas films, and before Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm, he had an approach with the company to talk about a possible film set in the universe of Star wars. Those conversations didn’t go far, but now the director will have a chance to tap into all the excitement from that frustrated project and (hopefully) found a new franchise.

Rebel moon is the title of the new and ambitious production that Snyder will perform with Netflix, and will have the collaboration of Shay Hatten, co-writer of The army of the dead, and Kurt Johnstad, co-writer of 300-60%. His wife, Deborah Snyder, will be a producer alongside Eric Newman, producer of Dawn of the Dead – 75%. This was what he said Snyder to The Hollywood Reporter:

This is me growing up as a fan of Akira Kurosawa, a Star Wars fan. It is my love for science fiction and a great adventure. My hope is that this too becomes massive intellectual property and a buildable universe.

For fans of Star wars it is mandatory to know that George Lucas He also inspired his saga in the movies of Akira Kurosawa, especially in the film La Fortaleza Escondida – 100%. In the case of Rebel moon, the plot is clearly a tribute to The Seven Samurais – 100%, as you can read in this synopsis also shared by The Hollywood Reporter:

The story begins when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruler named Balisarius. Desperate people send a young woman with a mysterious past to search for warriors from neighboring planets to help them resist.

With this information we can imagine that the original idea of Snyder for a movie of Star wars it was that a peaceful colony was looking for warriors to defend itself from the Galactic Empire, or maybe from space pirates, maybe we will never know. The plot of The Seven Samurais It’s so popular that it had an American remake in 1960, set in the Old West, The Magnificent Seven – 93%, and in 2016 a remake of that remake was released. It is also the plot of Bugs: A Miniature Adventure – 92% from Pixar.

After having failed in his attempt to direct a film of Star wars, Snyder reworked the initial idea with the help of Johnstad while doing The army of the dead, since he considered it with a lot of potential. The fans already know the Snyder who loves graphic novels and superheroes, but we have yet to see what he is capable of in a science fiction universe, or to be more precise, space opera.

On the other hand, fans of the DC cinematic universe that started Snyder In 2013 with The Man of Steel – 55% (now known as SnyderVerse), they do not lose hope that he can continue with his superhero saga, which he left unfinished after Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. So far the news on the matter is not encouraging, and with so many projects in development, it is unlikely that the director will have time to fully re-engage with DC Comics.

