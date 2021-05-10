Zack Snyder thought of a Man of Steel sequel with Brainiac

Right now, Superman’s future in film is seemingly at a tipping point. There are no projects in sight for Henry Cavill’s version of Superman, and it seems that Warner Bros. is moving the tab so that we see the first black Superman in the cinema, which is also said to be an important piece for the future. As fans continue to demand that Henry Cavill’s Superman not be left out, director Zack Snyder has spoken of a potential second “Man of Steel” movie that was raised back in the day.

At the chronology level, “Batman v Superman” is situated as a continuation of “The Man of Steel”, but obviously it is not a solo film of the Kryptonian. Apparently there were conversations for a while about making a “Man of Steel 2”, and they even thought of being a villain.

During a promotion for his upcoming Netflix movie, “Army of the Dead,” Zack Snyder reveals that they even considered getting hold of a villain as iconic as Brainiac. At the same time that he confirmed that in his conception, the Kryptonians who are in the Phantom Zone “probably” are still alive out there.

We are talking about a movie with Brainiac. Kryptonians in the Phantom Zone are probably still around here. And there was always the possibility that they would return. Faora and whoever is left. That was something that was always around and what we talked about as a possible sequel.

Interestingly, in 2018, Cavill expressed a desire to face Brainiac in a second Superman movie.

The director also explained the idea of ​​not resorting to villains from Earth, and thus repeating the formula of the first Superman movie, “The Man of Steel”, of placing extraterrestrial villains:

We always talk about a possible sequence. I think it’s better to give Superman these extraterrestrial challenges because I think you have to be careful, apart from Lex Luthor, because of course you have to continue with Lex, because he is his true nemesis, I really think that you have to search outside the Earth for challenges for him, because of how powerful he is.

