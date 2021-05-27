Zack Snyder thinks no one understood Sucker Punch

In 2011, director Zack Snyder released Sucker Punch, a film starring Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish, Jena Malone, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Zack snyder had the opportunity to write, direct and produce Sucker Punch, however after he received the title of “visionary” by 300 Y Watchmen, The director began to have very bad reviews, for a film that according to him is very misunderstood.

During a recent interview, Zack snyder He commented that they forced him to change things and that there is a montage that is closer to his vision than the film should be.

Well, that movie was supposed to have an R rating, right? It was a difficult R when I wrote it. It was really intense and terrifying, and it was really meant to do it, you know, Sucker Punch probably feels like it’s the most misunderstood movie I’ve ever made, nobody gets it. Just in their fight, just for someone to say: Oh, that’s a twelve-year-old’s masturbation fantasy. You’re like: Wow, that feels like I must have communicated completely wrong, because that’s the exact opposite. If you are acknowledging that, then you are guilty of fantasy. That’s what I’m trying to do. “

Curiously, his words are reminiscent of the great controversy with the French film Cuties, starring girls and considered as material for pedophiles due to its dance scenes. While the director Maïmouna Doucouré He has always defended himself by saying that those who see that is that he really has a sick mind.

What is the movie about?

Sucker Punch from Zack snyder revolves around a girl named Babydoll who arrives at a psychiatric hospital after attacking her stepfather forcing her. As a way of coping with the situation, she manifests alternate reality scenarios in her mind that help her plan an escape for herself and the other girls trapped in that place.

