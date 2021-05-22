Zack Snyder thinks Martin Scorsese’s criticism is fair

Zack Snyder, responds to Martin Scorsese’s comments from 2019 in which the legendary director said that superhero movies are not cinema

Justice League Director Zack Snyder has shared his thoughts on Martin Scorsese’s controversial comments criticizing superhero movies. Snyder himself has been a hot topic lately due to the release of his 4-hour cut of the DCEU’s 2017 film Justice League earlier in the year and his most recent film, Army of the Dead, which has been premiered today on Netflix, starring Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick, Ella Purnell, among others.

In October 2019, while promoting The Irishman, legendary director Martin Scorsese made some very harsh comments about superhero movies, and in particular those of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director stated that these types of films are not cinema, but that they are the closest thing to what he could compare them to, “as well done as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, [son] theme parks”. He admitted that he tried to see them but couldn’t get in, stating that superhero movies are not in the business of trying to convey complex psychological and emotional experiences of the human condition.

These claims, which he doubled down quite purposefully, became controversial, sparking widespread debate throughout the film industry about what constitutes a movie and what doesn’t. Many celebrities spoke out on the issue, both for and against Scorsese’s claims.

Now, in a Q&A with colleagues and fans facilitated by The Guardian, superhero film director Zack Snyder has also shared his thoughts on Scorsese’s comments. In the question-and-answer session, Snyder called Scorsese a “genius” and his comments “fair,” entitling everyone to have their own opinion while hoping he was rid of criticism directed at his films by the director. Snyder continued to praise the Marvel movies, saying, “I don’t know if there’s a better way to do it.”

You can read the full answer below:

“Oh, it’s fair. Martin Scorsese is a genius. If you are really good at something, commenting on that world is entirely within your rights. And that doesn’t diminish my respect for him. I’m sure he wasn’t talking about my movies [risas]. It could have been, but I like to think it wasn’t. He was referring to the others ”.

Snyder, one of Hollywood’s best-known and polarizing directors, began in 2004 with his remake of the 1978 classic horror film Dawn of the Dead. Since then, Snyder has directed various world adaptations of comics such as Watchmen, or 300; and more recently, what was to be the beginning of the DCEU, with Man of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, a film in which he had to abandon production in 2017 after a tragedy personal. Justice League was terminated by Joss Whedon, who drastically changed Snyder’s view and was later indicted by the team for his misconduct on set.

Justice League, was generally considered a failed movie, so much so that Warner Bros decided not to give the green light to its sequel and cancel what is known today as the Snyderverse. This prompted fans to organize a movement to force the studio to release a Justice League Snyder Cut. That cut was released earlier this year on HBO Max and achieved great financial and critical success, something that has also motivated the same move that the Snyder Cut did to fight for the restoration of the DCEU as planned. by the director.

Snyder, released today on Netflix, Army of the Dead (you can read our review here), a film that follows a group of people trying to orchestrate a robbery at a Las Vegas casino during a zombie apocalypse.

It’s good to see Snyder being diplomatic and realistic about his reaction to Scorsese’s comments as someone who owes a lot of his fame for directing superhero movies. After all, everyone has the right to have their own opinions … whether you like them or not.