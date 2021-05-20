Zack Snyder thinks Martin Scorsese wasn’t criticizing his superhero movies

Absolutely everyone spoke, two years ago, about director Martin Scorsese’s statement in which he compared superhero movies to theme parks. Every director who released one of them in 2019 was questioned about this criticism of the filmmaker. Now it was the turn of Zack Snyder, who explained that he likes to think that he was not talking about his work in that genre, but that he was referring to the rest.

Don’t miss: REVIEW | The Army of the Dead: the brainless corpse of a great movie

In an interview with The Guardian, Zack snyder He was questioned about this idea that superhero films, of which he has made some, are nothing more than fast-paced entertainment and do not qualify as cinema. The director explained that he has a lot of respect for Martin Scorsese and there is no reason why he could not have such an opinion, although he likes to think that he has not seen, nor did he refer to the films that he has made within that genre:

Oh that’s fair. Martin Scorsese is a genius. If you’re really good at something, commenting on that world is entirely within your domain. And it doesn’t make me lose respect for him at all. I’m sure he wasn’t talking about my movies. It may have been so, but I like to think not. I was talking about the others.

As you well remember, Snyder directed Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. Although the interpretation of all these DC characters has not always been shared by all their fans, nor by critics, it is obvious that it has not followed the more familiar and comical tone than the Marvel franchise, the predominant one of the genre, he has chosen to return his stamp.

Scorsese (Taxi Driver – 98%, Wild Bull – 98%, The Irishman – 100%) admitted that he has seen some movies of this type, but that he just does not understand them and it seems to him that they are the same over and over again. He did not specify which were the titles that he did see and led him to have such an opinion. Since then, all these films have been trolled a lot with the idea that they are nothing more than “theme parks”. He has not, however, been the only filmmaker who has criticized the proliferation of this genre.

We recommend: Justice League 2: The Furies were going to invade Themyscira, reveals Zack Snyder

Snyder, despite having dedicated several years of his career to these characters, does not think he will return for another movie of heroes with capes. Not only because of the terrible experience he has had working with large studios, but because he is interested in other types of projects. In the last few days he has revealed that he wrote a period gay romance and, in this same interview, that he is trying to make a smaller film in South America.

For now, Snyder’s next title is Army of the Dead – 78%, a Netflix movie about a group of mercenaries trying to seize the contents of a vault in Las Vegas, after the zombie rampage in that city. Meanwhile, Scorsese is shooting the crime thriller Killers of the Flower Moon, on the series of murders of an indigenous group, natives of the Osage tribe of the United States, owner of a territory in which large deposits of gold are discovered. That film will be an Apple TV Plus original.

Continue reading: Killers of the Flower Moon: Leonardo DiCaprio shares first photo of the film