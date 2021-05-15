Zack Snyder thinks if he directed ‘Watchmen’ today he wouldn’t change the ending

In 2009 Zack snyder He practiced a whole jump without a net in what was only his third film as a director, after the successes of Dawn of the Dead Y 300. The filmmaker set out to take to the movies Watchmen, graphic novel of Alan moore Y Dave Gibbons considered unadaptable, and beyond questions about his fidelity, it could be said that he came out well. However, and over the years, the most striking change from an adaptation that is otherwise quite loyal to the starting material has never ceased to be debated: everything related to Ozzymandias’ plan, which was modified in the face of the vignettes for that it was Doctor Manhattan’s guilt that led to a more united humanity, and not a giant squid from another dimension.

The squid was kept by Damon Lindelof on his acclaimed HBO series, which Snyder admits not seeing despite “Have plans to do it one day.” The filmmaker is about to premiere on Netflix Army of the dead (the next May 21th reaches his catalog), and during an interview with Uproxx he has been able to reflect on the end of Watchmen, admitting that it is possible that he would have left it as it was in the work of Moore and Gibbons if other circumstances had occurred. “I love Watchmen. I do not regret anything, I love it 100%. It’s exactly what I wanted ”, assured.

“And in a way I think there is a whole possible college lecture on the difference between Dr. Manhattan and the squid. And why we would have chosen Doctor Manhattan and how he works thematically in relation to the climax of the book. But I would also say that based on the movie I just made, Justice League, I might consider it. Just because I think I would have wanted a slightly longer movie to be able to include the squid. ” Snyder had the opportunity, thanks to the fan movement, to release a version of League of Justice just as he had conceived it. The result was Zack Snyder’s Justice League, with a duration of four hours that allowed that he did not have to worry about the length of the footage.

Something that did give him headaches in Watchmen, apparently. “I think that in order to include the squid the movie would have to be longer. But we already had Manhattan, so we didn’t have to prepare anything “, it revealed. At the time of the premiere, Snyder already stated that “It was probably better not to include the squid because it would have taken another 15 pages of script”, and there were not even references to the squid in the extended version of the film that the filmmaker released somewhat later.

