Zack Snyder thinks Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam would be a perfect fit in the Snyderverse

Although DC’s journey through the world of superhero cinema with Warner has been nothing short of impressive despite divisive conversations between critics and fans, within the franchise there have been numerous conflicts that are not a secret. Since 2013, when The Man of Steel was released – 55% starring Henry Cavill, Zack Snyder became one of the most acclaimed directors by DC Films fans.

With a darker version compared to what had already been done before, the enthusiastic filmmaker marked an important path within the studio by beginning to shape the DC Extended Universe, because after each character had had their series of solo films In previous years, Snyder forged a route where viewers would finally witness a grand reunion of superheroes.

His second step was to make Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, with an epic showdown between the most beloved heroes of the comics, and then open the door to one of his most promising projects. Due to a family tragedy, the director was forced to give up his chair to Joss Whedon, sparking one of the most talked about controversies in the last four years due to Warner’s attempt to steer the DCEU towards a style closer to that of The Avengers – 92% in Marvel Studios.

After everything that happened in that time, the constant campaigns and demonstrations of fans demanding to see the director’s original cut, several issues behind the production began to come to light, such as the constant interventions of the studio that ended up damaging the product from Zack snyder. Warner released his decision that Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% was no longer canon, and in general the Snyderverse would be left out of any plan.

One of the actors who has consistently supported what the director of The Army of the Dead has done – 78% was Dwayne Johnson, who has been trying to make a Black Adam movie for almost fourteen years, which finally began production a couple of months ago. The Rock has openly shown his intention for his film to connect with the Snyderverse, mostly because he longs for Cavill’s Superman to take on him.

During an interview with Tyrone magnus For his YouTube channel, the filmmaker gave his opinion on Johnson’s intentions, and everything seems to indicate that the idea is to his liking because, in his own words, “Black Adam could fit perfectly into his world”. Although he commented that he is not sure what will happen with what he had raised, his characters are still there allowing several possibilities to exist.

Until time Dwayne johnson He has managed to prevail over the studio, especially because, beyond being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today, he has established himself as a successful producer. Only time can show if Black adam rescue something from the Snyderverse. It should be mentioned that this is not the actor’s only project with DC Films, as it has also been confirmed as one of the leading voices of DC Super Pets that will be released in 2022.