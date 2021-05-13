Zack Snyder thinks about the new Superman movie with a black actor

It’s pretty much confirmed that we’re going to see a Superman played by a black actor in the next few years. It is not very clear if they are going to change Kal-El as such or if they are going to take his origin story and bring it to a new character (the THR article itself is not very clear in that regard), but Warner Bros. wants to move in the line to place the first colored Superman in the cinema.

Behind that proposal is the director JJ Abrams, which here will only act as producer and not as director, and the writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, which will deliver its script proposal at the end of this 2021. In addition, it is said that this Superman could be an important part of the future of the DC franchise in the cinema, although for the moment it will move in a different universe from the rest of the films .

Without a doubt, this move is one more blow to the hopes of seeing Henry Cavill’s Superman continue feet There are still no known plans to continue telling stories of this version of the character. Rumors and information have been heard for months, but nothing official is ever done, and fans are losing hope.

Henry Cavill’s Superman takes us straight to the director Zack snyder, responsible for that version of the character. During a recent interview, the filmmaker was asked for his opinion of this movement. Snyder has praised the proposal. Thus, rate the casting decision of a black actor as something intelligent and that perhaps it should have been done before:

My feeling is that I love JJ [Abrams], I love what he has done in the past. I am interested in seeing what will happen. It’s a bold move, very good and probably long awaited. But I love Henry Cavill as Superman. He is my Superman. I’m not really involved in any of the Warner Brothers decisions in any way, so I guess for me it’s just to wait and see what they do with this and how it manifests itself. But, at first glance, it seems interesting.

In these comments, the filmmaker has taken the opportunity to look back and remember his time with actor Henry Cavill:

I think Henry is a great Superman. I have a lot of fun working with Henry, we strived in Man of Steel to make a modern Superman, in his relationship with society and the modern world.

