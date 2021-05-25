Zack Snyder teaches how to make movies in a new YouTube series for Netflix – Tomatazos

Something that is not open to debate is that Zack Snyder has many fans. Thanks to them Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% is a reality that we all saw in March of this year. His followers have been fighting tooth and nail to see restored the Snyderverse that Warner is unwilling to do.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

These same fans would probably love to be able to watch videos where Zack snyder discuss your creative process in detail and teach your methods of creating movies. Fortunately, this is already a reality. Netfix has just released the first episode of a Youtube series called Zack school (via Collider). The series will consist of four episodes that will be available each week on the Netfflix YouTube channel called Netflix Film Club.

As Collider informed, this is going to be the theme of the episodes and their release date:

Also read: Zack Snyder calls his idea for Army of the Dead 2 “mind-blowing”

The first episode of Snyder School [‘Zack Snyder Breaks Down Army of the Dead’s Epic Opening Titles’] It is now available. The second episode, ‘Lights, Camera, Action’ [‘Luces, cámara, acción’], which focuses on cinematography and shooting action scenes, is due out on May 27. ‘Making the Cut’ [Haciendo el corte], which will talk about post-production, comes out on June 1, while the final chapter, ‘World Building’, on creating entire cinematic universes, will be out on June 7.

The first chapter, as its name implies, focuses on the creative process that was present to film the opening sequence of The Army of the Dead – 78%, which implies talking about programs, stylistic decisions and conceptual art. Not everyone enjoyed this particular film equally, but it does have the author’s signature mark. For this reason, learning how he made it will teach many useful things to the fans of this director. Also, it is a good way to understand how an action scene is constructed in modern Hollywood cinema.

Something that must be said is that Snyder school is the first miniseries in a larger Netflix series called How to Make Movies. It is not yet known which other directors will be involved in this project focused on revealing the creative process behind a film. One way to guess is to check that other directors have an exclusive soon to launch on this famous streaming service.

You can watch the first episode of the series here:

Speaking of filmmakers who have a lot to teach the world, recently Snyder revealed that he thinks that when Martin Scorsese criticized superhero cinema, the famous director was not talking about his films:

Oh that’s fair. Martin Scorsese is a genius. If you’re really good at something, commenting on that world is entirely within your domain. And it doesn’t make me lose respect for him at all. I’m sure he wasn’t talking about my movies. It may have been so, but I like to think that it wasn’t. I was talking about the others.

For the famous and renowned director, superhero films are the same over and over again. Interestingly, he said this after seeing two. It is the same type of criticism that was made of chivalric novels. It is very famous that in Don Quixote a canon says of this type of book that “they are all the same thing.” When you want to criticize a genre that is based on conventions, the first thing you do is simplify them and say that they are all the same. It is a tremendously reductive way of looking at any gender and that what it reveals, more than anything else, is your ignorance of it.

Do not leave without having read: Army of the Dead: Hideo Kojima shares his take on the movie