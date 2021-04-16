Zack Snyder talks about what he had planned for the Atom movie

Justice League – 41% was originally intended to be the starting point for many other spinoff movies. The only one that came into being is Aquaman – 73% and in the not too distant future we will be able to see The Flash. Some of these movies are the two sequels that Zack Snyder has talked so much about recently, but they weren’t the only ones. The most famous of these was a Batman movie starring, directed and written by Ben Affleck with Deathstroke as the main villain. The latter was also going to have his own movie. That project fell apart and then morphed into what we now know as The Batman. The other movie that was planned was a Cyborg one. The director has regretted not having everything ready for his existence before walking away from Warner.

Unfortunately, in the version that was released in theaters, several characters that were to be part of this Snyderverse were eliminated. With the arrival of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% were able to have a look at several of the characters who may well have had their own movie. More than one was struck by the fact that among those eliminated was Ryan Choi (Ryan Zheng) best known for becoming the Chinese superhero Atom, in a sense DC’s version of Ant-Man. And what was most striking is that he mentioned that he is an expert in nanotechnology. That seemed to be an unequivocal sign that the character in the future was going to appear as this hero.

In March Snyder in an interview with Entertainment Weekly he confirmed that this was the intention, but not in a future movie of The Justice League, but in his own film:

I was proposing to Warner to make an Atom movie with him in China. A superhero movie with an all-Chinese cast. That was my goal

If everything Ray Fisher has said is true, it is not difficult to deduce why the studio was not willing to listen to the director about this project. According to the actor, Warner executives did not want a character of color to be a central part of League of Justice. That makes us think that the same applies in this situation.

In a recent appearance on the YouTube channel Beyond the Trailer, the director has revealed more details about this film. Indeed I had every intention of it being a DC movie in Chinese:

I always had this idea that we were going to make a movie. Ryan Choi’s movie. An Atom tape located in China with Chinese-English and Chinese language. I think, frankly, Netflix is ​​very good at doing that. We just did it with the Army of the Dead prequel, Army of Thieves, which is a film in English, French and German. [Es] a very international film [que] It feels international and I think that [Army of Thieves] it’s kind of like what they had in mind for Ryan. We were going to make a tape located in China. We were going to attract Chinese fans and be inclusive. The center was going to be the character of this nationality and not that the Chinese character was in the film, we were going to be in it. That `s what I wanted.

Madly Millionaires – 93% is proof that Zack I was not wrong and a movie with a completely Asian cast can work perfectly in Hollywood. Let’s hope the #RestoreTheSnyderverse campaign works and Warner brings this and other movies back to life. It really would be a very interesting project and a good response from DC to the movie about Shang-Chi that Marvel is going to release soon.

