Zack Snyder talks about the Star Wars movie I proposed to Lucasfilm

As a new universe opens up to Zack snyder As a result of the movie “Army of the Dead”, which seems to have a life beyond with different projects, the filmmaker admits that he got his eye on the star wars universe. The person in charge of films such as “Man of Steel”, “Batman v Superman” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” confirms that he made a proposal for a movie for Star Wars, and that is helping him to raise what will be his next project.

This is really information that jumped out for quite a few years, but was forgotten. During a recent interview they have asked him about it, and that was when Snyder explained that he is working on a project, away from this zombie franchise, which was originally a proposal for a Star Wars movie. The intention was for it to be part of the Star Wars universe, but it was something completely different from the Skywalker saga. A completely independent story.

In line with what Lucasfilm now wants to do by telling more stories further away from the Skywalker surname, Snyder was inspired by the movie “The Seven Samurai” by Akira Kurosawa, film that also served as an influence for the Justice League movie. It was about a tale set in its own corner of the galaxy. There was some conversation with Lucasfilm about it but it didn’t add up. Now Snyder is reusing the story for his movie:

We talked about it, but it didn’t happen. I’ve been working on it away from the Star Wars universe. On my own, as a science fiction thing … it’s still a science fiction thing. It is the same story. I’m going to let Star Wars be Star Wars and I’m just going to… you know. The eleven year old me still wants to do that, now I know how to do it so maybe we will see it one day.

Regarding his approach to the Star Wars film, Snyder has been reluctant to confirm that there were known characters involved, only that he wanted Lucasfilm to “give me the keys and let me take her [a la franquicia] for a walk ”.

He adds that it was during that time of creative limbo, after the George Lucas Prequel Trilogy but before Disney began his journey in the franchise, and he was confident that he could fix a franchise that was somewhat broken. For these words, these conversations had to take place at the latest in the early 2010s, since in 2012 the purchase of Lucasfilm Disney was made official, with the consequent announcement of the new film trilogy.

