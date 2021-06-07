Zack Snyder talks about rumors about his move to Marvel Studios

Will we ever see Zack Snyder making a Marvel Studios movie? For now there are many rumors about this and the director has commented on them.

At the moment Zack snyder has chained two successes in a row, since it has released The Justice League on HBO Max Y Army of the dead on Netflix. But curiously, for now he has no plans for a new movie. Since it will not do the adaptation of The Fountainhead from Ayn rand, but also probably will not return to Warner Bros in order to Justice League 2, leaving the story unfinished. That is why so many rumors are emerging about his possible arrival in Marvel studios Y Star wars.

Lately you can read information about the participation of Ghost Rider in the movie Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness (2022). If this is confirmed, it means that Marvel studios want to greatly enhance this character that we have seen on two occasions played by Nicolas Cage (2007 and 2011) and in the series Agents of SHIELD, to which the actor gave life Gabriel Luna.

So a solo movie of Ghost rider on Marvel studios, is something that should not be ruled out, but it is more difficult than Zack snyder be the director. At least this is how he explains it:

“Ah, really? I do not know”. Zack Snyder revealed. “It’s kind of funny, I have to be honest. It’s cool, you say, ‘Oh yeah no, Ghost Rider is a done deal!’ No. But no, it is not.

Would it fit well in the movie studio?

No one doubts that Zack snyder I could do a great job directing a movie of Ghost rider, since it would be a real visual spectacle. But Marvel studios usually controls quite the filming and the directors. Then they do viewings with the public to see which scenes fit the best and which others have to be repeated. So it is a very different working method from that of Zack snyder.

