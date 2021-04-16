Zack Snyder speaks out in favor of ‘Justice League’ fandom

Zack snyder it was pronounced in favor of fandom and expressed that does not find a negative effect from the Justice League campaign. In an interview with Beyond the Trailer, Snyder commented on the social media campaigns that led to his footage from the film and assured that is a good thing, since it creates awareness.

Proactive fans, those who positioned the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut helped Warner Bros. give the green light the Snyder Cut from Justice League. Following the success of the film, the fandom continued with the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign and even requested footage of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad.

Snyder mentions that does not know what is the negative of proactive fans.

I don’t know what’s negative about proactive fans because [cuando] you’re on the other side of proactivity, you may not like it. As far as I’m concerned, a lot of the fans are the ones buying the tickets and supporting the movie through their tweets, online conversations, and YouTube videos. And they do it to raise awareness about these intellectual properties, products and films.

Grace Randolph’s question is approached from the point of view that can make the executives of the production company uncomfortable. Despite the great reception of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Warner confirmed that the filmmaker is not part of the future strategy. This has not been to the liking of the fandom, who are now protesting to restore the SnyderVerse.

Fandom is an invaluable aspect of ‘Justice League’ marketing, according to Zack Snyder

For the director, fans are an invaluable aspect of the film’s marketing. Zack Snyder mentions that there was a time when the specialized press dictated what was perceived as success. Now things have changed and it is the fan communities who define the future of the projects.

“I think now it moved into the fan community because the voices are just as strong and enthusiastic. What these fans were able to accomplish … I mean, I’ve said it before, and I’ll never stop beating the drum of what these fans were able to accomplish for suicide prevention and mental health awareness, and the amount of money they raised and they continue to collect every day. “

According to Zack Snyder, these people are saving lives, so it is difficult to understand what the downside would be. It remains to be seen whether the legion of fans achieves his goal of restoring the Snyderverse. The mission is complex, especially when there is a part of the fandom that incurs insults and threats to the directors of Warner Bros.

