Zack Snyder shows a spectacular image of his Green Lantern

It’s no secret that Zack Snyder wanted to introduce Green Lantern in his version of Justice League that premiered on HBO Max.

It seems that Warner Bros has big plans for Green Lantern and therefore they did not let Zack snyder to use the character of Dc comics. This is why at the end of the movie The Justice League we can see the Martian Detective talking with Bruce Wayne / Batman.

During a film screening Army of the dead from Netflix, director Zack snyder shared a spectacular photo of the actor Wayne T. Carr What John Stewart / Green Lantern.

The filmmaker wanted to use John stewart in the epilogue and even filmed the character scenes with the actor Wayne T. Carr. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. intervened and pressed so that that Green Lantern because they will make the movie Green Lantern Corps and they will probably use another actor, so their participation in The Justice League It could be a bit messy for fans.

What will the Green Lantern Corps be about?

The story will be set in different temporal moments and will be a great review of the character of Dc comics. We can see different versions of Green Lantern What Hal jordan, Guy gardner, John stewart Y Kyle rayner. This protective space corps of planets, must fight in an interstellar war against the Sinestro Corps, an army led by the former Green Lantern Sinestro who are armed with yellow power rings and seek a universe ruled by fear.

While Zack snyder will premiere Army of the dead on Netflix and you can see the first 15 minutes online following this link. But the visionary director does not have many future plans, so we will have to wait to see if they let him direct. Justice league 2 or if it definitely moves away from the superhero genre.

