Zack Snyder shows a glimpse of Green Lantern in Justice League

Director Zack snyder is on a promotional wheel due to the arrival of “Army of the Dead”, his first movie for Netflix and which is a return to the zombie genre, and that is putting him in the spotlight to talk about his experience with ” Zack Snyder’s Justice League ”and his relationship with the studio. All this in a context in which there is a group of fans actively asking for him to return to Warner Bros. to continue his vision of the DC universe.

First Look at Wayne T. Carr as John Stewart

But first, it should be noted that in a recent press event, Snyder has shown an image of the actor Wayne T. Carr characterized as Green Lantern. We remember that the director wanted to include John Stewart in the final scene of the film but Warner Bros. flatly refused due to the plans they have for the character (although this version of the film is not considered canonical) and they forced him to replace him with Martian Manhunter. Recently we have already been able to see images of how that filming was in the garage of the same house as Snyder.

Zack Snyder showed a photo of @WayneTCarr as Green Lantern at the #ArmyOfTheDead Q&A screening tonight at Cinemark Playa Vista pic.twitter.com/HCW4Pnr6bk – 李 瀚 昇 𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖘𝖊𝖓 (@HansenLit) May 14, 2021

In another interview, the director explained what his plans were for the character if he had the opportunity to continue with his story:

Basically what was going to happen is that he was going to have two roles. On the one hand we would have seen it in this post-apocalyptic world. He was going to be a bit of his scout and his, you know, “join the team.” Then in the final battle against Darkseid, he would have brought in the Green Lantern Corps and they would have organized the battle against Darkseid. Those would have been their functions.

Snyder’s relationship with Warner Bros.

While he has recently been blunt in stating that Warner Bros. has been “aggressively anti-Snyder” in recent months, he is now completely outspoken in stating that his relationship with the studio during the restoration of the SnyderCut was dire. Speaking to Uproxx, the director “pulls the blanket” and claims that Warner Bros. “tortured” him throughout the entire process.

All this comes because in “Army of the Dead” he has had absolute creative control, being the director, screenwriter, director of photography and obviously producer, something he needed after everything he lived with Warner.

It was great doing the Justice League Snyder Cut. It was fun and all but Warner Bros. tortured me the entire time for whatever reason. They can’t help it. I don’t know if I’m very annoying but I’m not trying to be, really.

In a context in which Hollywood is less and less afraid to report abusive practices (as was the case with the re-filming of “Justice League” with Joss Whedon) or criminal behavior, the reporter tells Snyder which is one of those rare cases where nobody says anything bad about him on a personal level. So, are you afraid that now another studio is afraid to work with you in case things don’t go well?

If you analyze what has happened with Warner Bros., it has not been a normal situation. It has been an exceptional situation that happens once a generation! I’ve had an amazing experience with Netflix, it’s been amazing, and we’ve had a great relationship and a great experience. So the only thing I could say is that it has been an unusual situation.

He ends up recriminating the behavior of Warner Bros. and its tactic of making certain movements to bury the interest in the Snyderverse after the premiere of its Justice League:

I don’t want to get in trouble but I’m not going to sit around while they act like this … Look, they were the ones who got aggressive. Not me. I have not done anything. Every day they would turn around and do something passive-aggressive. So, I don’t know, it’s weird. But look, like I always say, I had a great time doing “Justice League” and I’m super glad that I was able to finish it.

In another interview he has gone on to confirm that Warner Bros. first saw the SnyderCut in 2019, when they decided they wanted to offer him the opportunity to finish his vision. That is, they decided to change course in the middle of filming in 2016 without seeing what was going to be the director’s final version.

Via information | Uproxx