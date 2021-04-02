Zack Snyder Shares The Joker’s “We Live In Society” Scene

Last February came a trailer for “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” / “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” which included a line from Jared Leto’s Joker that attracted a lot of attention but was removed from the final version of the film. We talked about that phrase, which also served as the closing of the trailer, in which Joker said, “We live in a society,” a phrase that has been a staple of meme culture for years.

This phrase has been part of the black and white version of the film, known as “Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice is Gray”, but now Zack Snyder has also shared this alternate version of the Knightmare / Nightmare scene from the movie that includes the phrase.

Presented in black and white, the scene plays out largely as it did in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” Batman (Ben Affleck) and the Clown Prince of Crime throw darts at each other over their respective losses of loved ones after Darkseid’s invasion. Deathstroke (Joe Mangiello) also appears at the end of the clip.

The director’s tweet also includes a link to a page with the merchandising t-shirt of the Joker phrase, Thirty Seconds to Mars. 50% of all sales will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The design is also available on a hoodie.

Batman: “Maybe this is useful.” Joker: “Honor, really, Bruce? Honor? We live in a society where honor is a distant memory, by the way, who do you think screamed the loudest? The girl or the boy?