Zack Snyder shares his desire to make more DC movies again

Snyder’s version of Justice League finally premiered on HBO Max in March. The wish of many fans was materialized when they were able to see Zack Snyder’s creative vision realized. A milestone was reached not previously achieved, but that movement also had a second wish, and it was that open the door to the Snyderverse. In a certain way it was also expected that by launching this film, and with it receiving a lot of support from the public (as apparently it would be although there is no official data as such from Warner) the study is motivated to continue exploring this universe. The illusion was that Snyder could as such, complete your Justice League movie plan.

To this day that door is still closed. From the moment the movie was released “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” on the HBO Max platform in March it began to be said from the studio that this door was going to remain closed. Zack Snyder himself has also assured it on more than one occasion. However, it is not because he does not love these characters.

They [WB] I was fired from myself. And I do not want that. I love these characters. I love this universe. But you just have to read that article by Ann Sarnoff the day after the movie opens. Where they practically said, ‘You got what you wanted. Now stop asking. ‘ Like I said, it’s not my decision. I love the characters. I invested a large part of my life in them. I would never say ‘no’ to make another DC movie, but we are talking about reality.

The filmmaker is referring to the words that Ann Sarnoff, president and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios, gave in March in which she was blunt saying that they had no active plans to continue developing more DC Comics films at the hands of Zack Snyder, just like neither they had plans to carry out the “Suicide Squad” Yesterday Cut.

Many fans were especially intrigued by watching the film’s epilogue. There we were given a slight preview of what the director had planned for the titular superhero team in future sequels. However, despite the hints shown in that epilogue, the possibility of Zack Snyder returning to DC Films is unlikely.

Via information | Esquire