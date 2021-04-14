Zack Snyder says Netflix treated him so well it was the opposite of Warner with Justice League

Following the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% on HBO Max just under a month ago, the director’s fans are eager to see what’s new from the director. Very soon, Army of the Dead, the new zombie movie under his charge, will arrive on the Netflix platform; It has been a long time to wait since their collaboration with the streaming giant was announced, but very soon we will be able to enjoy the proposal. Through an interview with Insider, Zack reveals that working with Netflix was a great satisfaction, and even assures that they treated him much better than in Warner Bros.

Everyone knows that Zack Snyder started as a director thanks to a zombie movie. In 2004 he released The Dawn of the Dead – 75% and quickly gained a good name among Hollywood studios; With the passage of time, large productions such as 300 – 60%, Watchmen, Los Vigilantes – 65%, Sucker Punch: Mundo Surreal – 24% and other well-known titles remained in his hands. But his big takeoff in the big franchises began in 2013 when he was in charge of The Man of Steel – 55%, the first film in the DC Extended Universe.

Although the future was promising for Snyder in superhero cinema, the following years were too turbulent. Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% was not well received by critics and then we had that fatal Justice League mistake – 41% with Joss Whedon; but without a doubt, the hardest blow in recent years for Zack was the death of his daughter Autumn. After his duel he signed a contract with Netflix and marched forward with Army of the dead, feeling very pleased with the experience. Here are the statements about his work with the company:

It was the most rewarding experience making this movie. This is the movie. There are no other cuts from her. I didn’t have to fight them. It was quite the opposite. This is the director’s cut and you’ll see it first. You don’t have to see the bastard version first, there’s just the awesome version.

Army of the dead presents the story of a group of mercenaries who decide to carry out an ambitious plan: the biggest robbery in which they have participated. His objective is positioned in Las Vegas, however, all movement will be cut short by an unexpected outbreak of zombies. The idea was born in Snyder’s mind in 2007, and he actually intended to make it the sequel to The dawn of the Dead, but in the end things did not go as planned and now it is an independent film. Will it win the hearts of Netflix consumers and the genre?

Even if Army the dead it was thought as the movie that would make surpass Zack snyder the bitter drink of the DC Extended Universe, the truth is with his court of League of Justice he has done very well on HBO Max, and even promoted a movement in social networks that seek to restore his vision in the saga … It is only necessary that the higher ups at Warner Bros. are willing to listen.

While Snyder’s stay in the DCEU is resolved, we can quietly await the premiere of Army of the dead on Netflix, scheduled for May 21, just over a month. We look forward to seeing the classic Snyder style well captured on film, with action-packed moments and standout colors. Will it become one of the best films in the filmmaker’s career?