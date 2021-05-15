Zack Snyder says it was torture working with Warner Bros on the Snyder Cut

For Zack Snyder fans (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, Man of Steel – 55%), getting a chance to see his Justice League cut – 41% was epic; It was the film they expected in 2017 but was denied due to the intervention of Warner Bros. and Joss Whedon (Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%, Much Noise and Few Nuts – 84%, The Avengers – 92%). Unfortunately, the study hasn’t changed much since those years, Snyder revealed in a recent interview.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The director left the production of Justice League – 41% in March 2017 for two reasons, first because his daughter took her own life and the whole family was in a grieving process, and second because he was tired and no longer had the strength to fight Warner Bros. and keep his vision of what the movie should be. Releasing in November, with all the Whedon changes, we could understand why they were so unhappy with Snyder, they wanted to take the franchise in a very different direction.

Nonetheless, fans started the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign and more than two years after the premiere of League of Justice, Snyder announced that we would see his cut on HBO Max. What we did not know, and we have been learning little by little, is that even to finish that film, Warner Bros. made life impossible for the director. These were his words for Uproxx (via The Playlist):

Oh god yeah. It was cool doing the Justice League Snyder Cut, and it was fun and all. But Warner Bros. still tortured me all the time for whatever reason; they can’t help it. I don’t know why I’m a fucking pain in his ass because I’m not trying to be, honestly. I don’t want to get in trouble either, but I’m not going to sit here and let them act like that and no … Look, they are the ones who have been aggressive, not me. I did nothing. Every day they would turn around and do something strange passive-aggressive.

Also read: Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been the best-selling movie for three weeks

Snyder had previously stated that Warner Bros. is “aggressively anti-Snyder,” and there is good reason to believe that this is not paranoia on the part of the filmmaker. Plus they didn’t do an effective ad campaign for Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% released news about their new projects, apparently in an effort to divert attention from the Snyder Cut.

Despite the fact that Warner Bros. has shown its refusal to continue with the plans of Zack snyder and its cinematic universe, fans keep asking for it on social media with the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. The aftermath of Zack Snyder’s Justice League They are no longer a mystery, as the plans are known to all and there is even a brief preview of Justice League 2 at the end of the film.

Don’t leave without reading: Zack Snyder gives his take on JJ Abrams’ Superman reboot

The reason Warner Bros. scrapped the Snyder story is that it was too dark and somewhat restricted the creative freedom of filmmakers in charge of other films. The future of the DC cinematic universe seems to be getting further away from Zack snyder And there’s nothing fans can do Aquaman sequels are currently in development – 73%, Shazam! – 88% and Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%; as well as new projects that hope to be very successful, such as Black Adam and a Superman reboot produced by JJ Abrams.