Zack Snyder says he’s always wanted to make a porn movie

After The Army of the Dead – 78%, his new zombie movie for Netflix, Zack Snyder still does not have a well-defined project to continue his career. He has spoken, on different occasions, about films that he is trying to develop and things that he would like to do. However, the most recent of them is somewhat surprising, so to speak, saying that he has always been interested in making a pornographic film.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Zack snyder revealed that he has not yet explored all the film genres that interest him. The director has made deliveries of zombies, superheroes, animated adventures, historical epics, but there are two still missing and he is interested in: a pornographic film and a religious one. Somehow, he imagines doing both at the same time. This is what he said about what he would like to do now.

I’ve always wanted to make a religious movie and a pornographic movie, and I’ve never really had the opportunity to do either. Maybe if I could find a way to combine the two or maybe 300 is that movie, in a way, even a little bit. Or at least a first version of what that movie could have been.

In 300 – 60%, adaptation of Frank Miller’s graphic novel, the director was parodied for the obvious homoeroticism of having a group of muscular actors in underwear, shirtless and with spears. Although the film is not really about faith, one of the recurring themes is the confidence that Leonidas (Gerard Butler) seeks to inspire in his soldiers when they are about to face death at the hands of the Persian Emperor Xerxes.

The musculature of his protagonists is something that permeates his cinema. Also, as might be expected, there are several scenes in which he shows off Henry Cavill’s body on camera in his DC trilogy that began with The Man of Steel and concluded with Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. Also in Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, insisted on using a bodybuilder to play the role of Doctor Manhattan and then added the face of actor Billy Crudup over it. Although perhaps his most explicit sexual scene, and one of the few in his filmography, is in that same film between Silk Specter II and Nite Owl.

Snyder has talked a lot about what he would like to do now. Although he does not rule out completely, but he does see it unlikely, to return to making comic book adaptations for large studios, the Guardian newspaper confirmed that he would like to do something much more discreet and on a smaller scale and that he is working on lifting the project. These were the few details he offered about it:

Absolutely [me gustaría hacer una pequeña película independiente]. I wrote a little film that we are trying to make. No gear, no money, just shooting in South America, two characters, no visual effects, really. It has a murder on it, but it shoots more Blood Meridian than Saturday morning cartoons.

For now, his followers will have to settle for The Army of the Dead – 78%, a franchise that has started for Netflix and that will have a prequel and an anime series. The film, which follows a group of mercenaries led by Dave Bautista as they attempt to rob a vault in the city of Las Vegas after it was razed by the undead, is now available on the platform.

