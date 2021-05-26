Zack Snyder Says He Wanted More Blurred Shots In Army Of The Dead – Tomatazos

The army of the dead – 78% reached the Netflix platform on May 21 and continues to be at the top of the global top 10. Although the film received mixed reviews from specialized media, Zack Snyder fans and much of the general public are delighted with the staging that includes notorious undead. The final product is already done, however, the director reveals for the film’s documentary that he would have liked to have had more scenes out of focus. Read on for all the details.

Do not miss: Zack Snyder reveals Christopher Nolan saw his Justice League cut was cathartic

Snyder He left filmmaking for a time due to the grieving stage he was experiencing over the suicide of his daughter in 2017. He made the decision to return to work with The army of the dead, a production that he made with the support of Netflix, the largest streaming company in recent years. When the film was announced several months ago, the director’s fans were delighted at the prospect; We now know that it is intended to be an extensive franchise like the many that exist in the Hollywood entertainment industry today.

After the launch of The army of the dead, Netflix released a 28-minute documentary about the making of the film. In the material we can enjoy some statements made by the director about the process of creating his most recent work. In one of his speeches, he argues that he would have liked to add some extra blurry scenes, and that the film actually looks a lot more focused than he expected.

We invite you to read: Zack Snyder calls his idea for Army of the Dead 2 “mind-blowing”

According to GamesRadar, a ‘stop’ is “a piece designed to limit the amount of light, natural or otherwise, that is shown through a camera lens. You can also create a shallow depth of field if you are not using a camera lens. . ” Zack snyder He used this tool to blur some of his scenes, which makes it appear blurry to viewers, however, it seems that he did not do it enough for his liking. Anyway, he is happy with the result.

It was inevitable that The army of the dead became an outright triumph for Netflix. Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% was quite successful during its premiere time on the HBO Max platform and others, managing to attract the attention of the whole world and positioning the director as one of the most observed in the Hollywood scene of the moment. Of course everyone would jump in to see his next film with a studio very different from Warner; remember that the fans of the filmmaker are very angry with the aforementioned company because it refuses to restore the SnyderVerse.

But although Zack snyder don’t get a chance to return to the DC Extended Universe as a director, it’s clear he still has a lot of plans for the future. At the moment he will dedicate himself to producing, but later he could announce a new project and surely the fans will welcome him with open arms. Although not everyone likes the style Snyder, the filmmaker has already made his mark in Hollywood and his films will be remembered for a long time.

The army of the dead is available on Netflix for the joy of those who enjoy zombie stories. It is worth mentioning that the film is full of curious details that make us question the essence of the creatures, perhaps in the future we will discover the truth about what this film so carefully states.

You may also be interested in: Justice League 2: the Furies were going to invade Themyscira, reveals Zack Snyder