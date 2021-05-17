Zack Snyder says Green Lantern was going to have two roles in Justice League sequels

Zack Snyder is currently in full promotion of The Army of the Dead – 78%, his most recent zombie movie starring Dave Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Garret Dillahunt, among others. The film written by Snyder himself, Joby Harold and Shay Hatten has attracted attention for being the return of the director to one of his favorite subgenres and for what his new collaboration with Netflix means.

However, although the film has been attractive to the public now that it is close to being released, during the interviews that have been carried out, there has been no shortage of who takes up the theme of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% for everything its premiere meant. Although in previous years this could be a painful subject for the director, today he remains enthusiastic about the response he has had since its premiere a couple of months ago.

Whenever there is an opportunity, Snyder talks about the details behind this director’s cut and the great difference between one version and another despite being practically the same story. In addition, the one also responsible for The Man of Steel – 55% and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% has shown previews of what he had planned for two future Justice League sequels – 41% which, as it is Obviously, they will no longer see the light.

One of the topics that has attracted the most attention among the plans I had for Justice league 2 and 3, it is the presence of the Green Lantern Corps, who had a small participation in his most recent film. And what became a trend in the last week was the scene he filmed with Wayne T. Carr as John Stewart, same that did not appear in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Now during a question and answer session with Uproxx he talked about the plans he had for the character and his team.

Well, you know I filmed it right? I filmed John Stewart. So yeah, I wanted to use it. […] Basically, what was going to happen is that he would have two roles. One, we would have seen it in a post-apocalyptic world. He was like a scout, like his [momento de], you know, “join the team.” And then in the final battle against Darkseid, he would have gotten his Green Lantern Corps and organized them to fight Darkseid. That would have been his job.

Remember that although John Stewart no longer appeared in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Yes there were small references to the Green Lantern with the appearance of Yalan Gur in a flashback where the place and history of the mother boxes are being explained, and another with Kilowog’s corpse in the Knightmare epilogue. Although Green Lantern has sought his place in the DC Universe, he has yet to stand out.

Recall the last attempt to bring it to the screen with Green Lantern – 26% by Ryan Reynolds, which has been considered, even by the actor, as one of the worst superhero film adaptations. In addition, if Warner Bros. seeks to return to retake these characters from the comics, surely they will not do so with Snyder’s ideas in mind.