Zack Snyder Says Ben Affleck’s The Batman Script Was Brilliant And Doesn’t Understand Why It Was Canceled – Tomatazos

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Launch – 82% a couple of months ago left fans wanting to see more of Snyder’s cinematic universe, now called the Snyderverse, and one of the projects the movie was connected to was The Batman, but not the Matt Reeves reboot and Robert Pattinson, but the original project that was going to star Ben Affleck and that would have Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) as the main villain.

At this point it is impossible for Warner Bros. to step back with The batman, the film is practically finished, Pattinson signed a contract for more installments as the Bat Man, and the advances have generated high expectations, however, rumors have been pointing for months that Affleck’s original script for The batman It could be adapted into an HBO Max series. So far there are no compelling reasons to believe those rumors, but in a recent interview Zack Snyder declared himself surprised that the film was not made despite having a great script and a great villain.

Thanks to Affleck’s own statements, we know that his personal life was not at its best, due to his divorce from Jennifer Garner and his alcoholism problems, the actor decided that he could not with the pressure of doing The batman, and how Matt reeves had other plans away from the established DC movie universe, his departure was inevitable. Now, in an interview with the podcast Lightcast, Snyder commented the following:

The truth is, I assumed it was going to be done … that was something we were working on … it wasn’t like there was a scenario where there [se hiciera] … has a great script, Ben wants to do it, has a great villain … Why are we talking about this? Why aren’t the cameras recording?

As you can see, Snyder backs up what others had said. The director of Batman: The Return of the Dark Knight, Part 2, Jay Oliva, had also commented in previous years that the script for The batman from Ben affleck It was excellent, he said it was the best Batman movie in the history of cinema, which is a very high praise.

Now fans are still uncertain about the future of the Snyderverse; the official position, revealed by Ann sarnoff a couple of months ago, is that there will be no more installments of the saga after Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and plans will continue for the DC cinematic universe that is now a long way from the Snyderverse. Meanwhile, fans continue their #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign on social media, and with renewed hope following the announcement that WarnerMedia and Discovery will merge and that in the future that could lead to the restoration of the Snyderverse.

The love fans have for Batman’s Ben affleck (Batfleck), has been shown on numerous occasions when they make it a trend on Twitter; A few months ago the hashtag #MakeTheBatfleckMovie appeared, and in recent years there have been several occasions in which the character is talked about on social networks. Although the actor announced his departure from the franchise two years ago, in 2020 it was announced that we will see him again as the Bat Man in Flashpoint, a film by Andy Muschietti that freely adapts the Flashpoint comics and that will connect with the multiverse; a brief preview of what that means we could see in the series Crisis on Infinite Earths, when Ezra Miller’s Flash meets Grant Gustin’s Flash from The Flash series – 87%.

