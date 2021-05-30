Zack Snyder Says Ben Affleck Is Interested In Batman Movie

The end of the movie “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, before the nightmare part, I sowed in the line of the batman solo movie with that conversation between Lex Luthor and Deathstroke. A scene that was always Snyder’s original plan for the film’s closure, but that Warner Bros. decided to change in the theatrical version of the film.

We know that a few years ago, Ben Affleck made a Batman movie proposal that he was going to direct and star in. In that film, Deathstroke, after learning the identity of Batman thanks to Lex Luthor, was going to go after Batman to end him in all parts of his life. However, Affleck ended up dissociating himself from the DC movie in every way.

The The Snyder Cut’s March premiere rekindled the illusion of the fans that Ben Affleck took up this project again, hearing rumors that pointed to the line of film or even series for HBO Max.

In a new interview reviewing “Army of the Dead” and speaking in general a little about everything, including DC, the director Zack Snyder has spoken briefly about this Batman movie. In particular, they ask him if there was something in that script that he would highlight as something he had to see, something that he really deserved to see, the filmmaker alludes to that he always thought it was going to be a movie that would end up seeing the light.

The truth is, I assumed it was going to get done… that was just something we were working on… it wasn’t like there was a scenario where I didn’t. It felt like something inevitable to me. [Hay] a great script, Ben wants to do it, he has a great villain… Why are we talking about this? Why aren’t the cameras recording?

Although for a few months there was a lot of information indicating that this project was going to be carried out for HBO Max, we have been in a period in which we are not hearing great information in this regard. Snyder’s words do not make us think either, that it was the illusion of some fans, that he was already filming in the greatest of secrets.

Here you can see his words from minute 47:40