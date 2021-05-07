Zack Snyder says again that Warner Bros. does not want to continue his cinematographic universe – Tomatazos

In 11 days it will be two months since Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% reached HBO Max and other platforms around the world; The movie that fans have been asking for for more than two years with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, left many viewers who were not fans of the DC cinematic universe pleased and even the reviews from critics were much more positive than those received by Justice League – 41% in 2017. The unexpected success of the film caused fans to get excited about the possible sequels and they started a new campaign with the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, however, it seems that even the director is not hopeful that it will the same effect as #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

On Zack Snyder’s Justice League We could see brief previews of what the sequels would be; After the threat of Darkseid and his imminent invasion of Earth, we would have a Superman corrupted by the AntiLife equation and a Justice League that would have joined forces with the villains Deathstroke and Joker to try to survive in the post-apocalyptic future. The story was very dark, but contrary to what the studio thought, it generated great interest from viewers.

Now, in an interview that Zack Snyder had (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%) and Deborah Snyder With the YouTube channel Zavvi, the filmmaker reaffirmed what he has already said in several interviews and comments on social networks … at Warner Bros. there is no interest in continuing with his superhero saga, most likely the Zack Snyder’s Justice League It’s the last we see of him in DC Comics, but even he’s satisfied with how the film turned out:

Yes, we do have a fully developed universe that we could dive into, but the truth is, you know, Warner Bros., I don’t think they really have any interest in continuing this story. You know, they are the guardians of the intellectual property and it is up to them. So, I’m super happy with the way the movie turned out and I love these characters and I’m super proud of them.

Although information from Samba TV indicated that Zack Snyder’s Justice League it wasn’t a huge hit for HBO Max compared to Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% and Mortal Kombat – 74%, there are rumors that Warner Bros. did not allow the actual numbers to be released, and reports appeared on Twitter that in China, where it was barely released legally recently, it was a massive success.

Snyder has highlighted how much he enjoyed making Army of the Dead with Netflix, unlike Warner Bros., a studio that was too involved in the process of League of Justice and they radically changed some details of their project. In a recent interview with The Times he spoke of how much he would love to make a Star Wars movie, but thinks it would be unbearable for him if his personal vision was again altered:

Where things get complicated is when you take a director with a personal point of view and ask him to participate in something that is not asking for that. The journeyman filmmaker? There are a lot of them and they are good. It just happens that I have a specific point of view. The lesson I have learned is that it is much easier for me, as a filmmaker, to create a world and invite you into it. As opposed to me saying ‘Let me put my gear in your wheel’. I would love to make a Star Wars movie. I know a lot about it but I don’t think I would survive [al proceso].

