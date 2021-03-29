Zack Snyder reveals why Darkseid forgot the anti-life equation

There is a script hole in Zack Snyder’s Justice League with Darkseid, but it seems the director himself has solved it.

The version of The Justice League from Zack snyder in HBO Max and it seems that in its 4 hours of duration it has left some unknowns. The most important are those at the end, since Darkseid he is willing to go to Earth with his entire army for the anti-life equation. But … why did he forget he was there?

When Wonder woman (Gal Gadot) is recounting the events of the war of humans, the Atlanteans, the Amazons, a Green Lantern, and the Greek gods against Darkseid, says that the great villain found a unique power source in the Universe referring to the anti-life equation. At that moment Darkseid wants to activate the three mother boxes to transform the planet. But the great alliance manages to stop him and he has to leave badly wounded, leaving behind the three powerful objects. Also forget that there is the equation. Because you only know when Steppenwolf he discovers it thousands of years later.

The director removes us from doubts:

When a fan asked Zack snyder why Darkseid had forgotten that the anti-life equation was on Earth, the director replied:

“He almost died when he returned to Apokolips. He was in a power struggle and it was a long time before he was back in a position of power. And by then everyone who had been with him had been killed. “

Maybe yes Zack snyder manages to do Justice League 2, can better explain what happened to Darkseid from when he was defeated on Earth to current events when Steppenwolf die at the hands of the greatest heroes of Dc comics. But above all, the important thing is that they let us see the confrontation between Darkseid vs Superman.