Zack Snyder reveals who would be the Green Lantern in ‘Justice League’

The Justice League That we saw in 2017, in which Joss Whedon took control, had strong changes after the departure of Zack Snyder due to the unfortunate death of his daughter. But the Snyder Cut we finally saw in 2021 e through HBO MaxIt also had a fair amount of editing and additional modifications. Including one of DC’s favorite characters, Green Lantern.

The director, when he returned, had the opportunity to review and fix many of the things he wanted to tell about in the film and therefore left a lot of important things in the editing room, even though the film is four hours long.

One of those characters was Green Lantern. Although we see two of them throughout the film, during the so-called Knightmare and during a flashback, the idea was that one of a version of the superhero would have much more prominence.

The rumor that Green Lantern appeared in the Justice League Snyder Cut years ago and the director has finally confirmed who would be the superhero and who would play him. He did it during his speech at Justice Con 2021.

John Stewart’s version of Green Lantern

The idea of Zack snyder it was for John Stewart’s version of Green Lantern to appear. In the comics he was an architect, although later a retcon transformed him into a military veteran.

The Guardians selected him as the backup to the current Green Lantern, Hal Jordan after the former, Guy Gardner was seriously injured after trying to save a person.

The actor who would play John Stewart / Green Lantern would have been Wayne T. Carr. His appearance was scheduled for the epilogue, but they decided to replace him with the Martian Manhunter, who talks to Bruce Wayne / Batman.

Snyder and Carr even filmed a scene in front of the director’s house, although he warned him that it might not appear in the film. They even designed a suit, 100% digital, due to security measures in the wake of COVID-19.

Finally Warner Bros decided that Green Lantern should not appear in the feature film. The plans for the study are different. In return, he allowed more scenes with the Martian Manhunter and one with the Joker from Jared Leto, during Bruce Wayne’s dream known as Knightmare.

Related