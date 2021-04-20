Zack Snyder reveals what Steppenwolf’s betrayal of Darkseid consisted of

Just over a month ago Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released – 82%, the reception it had among critics and fans was very positive and became a trend for weeks. However, as with other films of this type, there were several loose ends, some destined to be answered in sequels (which we may never see) and others that only find the answer in the director or the screenwriter.

One of the loose ends that was not crucial to the plot but that caught the attention of fans was Steppenwolf’s betrayal of his nephew Darkseid, ruler of the planet Apokolips. In one of the conversations that the villain has with DeSaad, he points out and claims that he must conquer 50 thousand worlds before obtaining his forgiveness since he betrayed his family, now Snyder in Justice Con answered that question.

It is inevitable to mention that Zack Snyder’s Steppenwolf (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%) surpassed in every way the version we saw in the Joss Whedon cut (Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%, Much Noise and Few Nuts – 84%, The Avengers – 92%). While this was also a design that was going to appear in the film when Snyder was in charge, it was only because of pressure from the studio and not because of their decision. The original appearance of the villain had already been revealed in the definitive edition of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%.

But the design is not the only thing that improved the character, we were also able to learn more about his motivations and due to a combination of his story and his humanoid eyes, fans felt empathy for him despite his misdeeds, because “he just wanted to go home” . This was Snyder’s explanation of Steppenwolf’s betrayal (via Comic Book):

I feel like there was a coup at some point, a little coup attempt, I don’t know how involved Steppenwolf was. I don’t think he was deeply involved or the ringleader, but there certainly could have been a negotiation that he was involved in. Killed those [traidores]; he answered correctly, but in that little hesitation … I don’t think Darkseid was happy with the idea that there was even a hesitation.

This information given by Snyder seems terse, but according to the statements of the ghostwriter of the first draft of the film New Gods, Aaron M. Johnson, there would be a clearer explanation for Steppenwolf’s betrayal in the movie. In an interview with MulDiversity, Johnson said his script for New Gods would also have a connection to Wonder Woman – 92%. Unfortunately, the negative reviews it received Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice They panicked Warner Bros. and chose to scrap Snyder’s plans, so the project passed into the hands of director Ava DuVernay and writer Tom king, and its cancellation was recently announced.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League It was launched on March 18 on HBO Max and in other countries without the service it could be purchased through different platforms for a limited time. In June, the streaming platform will be available in Latin America and users will be able to enjoy the film along with the other installments of the DC Comics film universe.

Despite Zack Snyder’s Justice League served to please fans, at Warner Bros. they did not expect a new campaign titled #RestoreTheSnyderverse to emerge with much force, through which it is hoped to persuade the studio to continue with the filmmaker’s original plans for the franchise. We probably won’t see any more of the Snyderverse, but at least we got to know that the filmmaker had big plans for his DC Comics superhero saga.