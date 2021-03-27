Zack Snyder reveals Warner Bros. hated Batman vs Superman

Zack Snyder was on top of the world, at least Warner’s. His studio trusted his vision behind the leadership of 300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65% and The Man of Steel – 55%. So he created Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%. The film did not meet the expectations of the studio or critics. He lost the trust they had in him. The result was the creation of DC Films with Geoff Johns and Peter Berg at the helm in 2016. The studio lost faith in him. In DC they didn’t think that way and asked Snyder to make his version of the Justice League – 41% less serious. Between the pressure of the studio and the suicide of his daughter Autumn, Zack Snyder had to pass the baton to Joss Whedon.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Now the director has revealed, in an interview with SFX Magazine, another way in which Warner executives pressured him in relation to that film. The director has said that he was so disappointed in Batman vs. Superman to the studio they wanted me to League of Justice was no longer linked to this film:

I felt the studio had this hatred for Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice. There was this pressure for me to divorce [Justice League] from Batman vs Superman, which is something I didn’t want to do and didn’t do

Also read: #RestoreTheSnyderVerse surpasses 1 million tweets and Zack Snyder tells fans how to help the movement

This information is interesting for a simple reason. It is generally thought that League of Justice of Joss Whedon It’s what killed the Snyderverse. The film was a disaster; it was full of forced jokes, too many characters, too little character development, and a huge tonal problem. This movie cost him his job Peter berg and ended the DCEU that Snyder had planned; movies continued to be made in this cinematic universe, but they are no longer related to each other like Marvel’s. Also, Whedon’s version removed all traces of what the director had planned for the future. What Snyder has now said implies that Warner also wanted to remove all connection to his past.

The above would have implied a reboot of the characters. Of course, Snyder disagreed with this. In that same interview he said that he would never have allowed such a thing because it was the conclusion of a narrative that began with Iron Man:

Frankly, it’s a movie trilogy, so they continue a story. The narrative is affected by what happened before it and in this way is capable of a world in which the invasion of Darkseid can unfold, in what was planned to be a five-film arc. Definitely ends with this version of the movie [La Liga de la Justicia de Zack Snyder]. With our heroes having healed their personal wounds and united as a family.

And the pressure did not end there. Speaking to Esquire this week, he revealed that the pressure continued during the production of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. For the HBO version of Max, the director was forced to remove Green Lantern John Stewart. And not only this, Warner was also not very happy with the appearance of Darkseid in the film. It seems that the studio really did not want us to see the connections with the films that the director will no longer be able to shoot. That explains that Warner’s official stance is that the Snyder Cut exists outside of its current DCEU canon. But now we know that, officially, it’s because they weren’t fans of Batman vs. Superman In 2016, he told UPROXX that people were not expected to react like this to that movie.

For me, it was a very personal movie. When Batman vs Superman premiered, I wasn’t expecting that reaction. I was like ‘wow, ouch!’ He caught me off base

Don’t leave without reading: Zack Snyder’s Justice League to have a limited theatrical release