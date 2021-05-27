Zack Snyder reveals the actor he wanted to play Batman if Ben Affleck turned down the role

Batman is one of the most famous and beloved pop culture characters, so it is not news that every time a new actor is announced to play him, there are complaints among fans. When Ben Affleck (Argo – 96%, Armageddon – 39%, The Accountant – 51%) as the new man in charge of bringing Bat Man to life, there were many complaints, but eight years later many of those who complained cannot imagine anyone else replacing him. Who was Zack Snyder’s second choice (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%)?

There is almost always a story about the second choice to play a character, we know that Warner Bros. wanted Josh Hartnett as Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins – 84%, but the role ended up in the hands of Christian Bale. Now Snyder revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that at the time Ben affleck He was undecided about accepting the role of Batman, so his second choice was Matthias Schoenaerts, actor known for The Danish Girl – 69%, Operation Red Sparrow – 58%, Disorder – 74% and The Old Guard – 73%. These were the words of the filmmaker (via Screen Rant):

Matthias Schoenaerts … I’ve been talking to him a lot about it. He never wore the suit, but I did a lot of mockups of it because Ben was undecided. And I don’t blame him. Everyone should be in a quandary when asked, ‘Do you want to play Batman?’

Without a doubt, it is a decision that not everyone takes lightly, giving life to such a famous and beloved superhero can be a catapult in your career or an indelible stain; the best example of the latter is George Clooney, who starred in Batman & Robin – 11% and remembers it as one of the great mistakes of his professional life.

Affleck appeared in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and Justice League – 41%, and in 2019 announced that he would be leaving the role to give up his place to Robert Pattinson, who would star in the reboot The Batman. By that time Affleck already had a huge number of fans, but apparently nothing could prevent his departure.

One of the reasons Affleck left the role of Bat Man was the huge failure of League of JusticeBoth at the box office and critics, but thanks to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fan campaign and HBO Max, we could see Snyder’s work had been drastically altered, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% actually did justice to the two predecessor films, as well as the actors who were part of them.

In 2020, shortly after it became known that Snyder’s cut from League of Justice would see the light, it was announced that Affleck will be in Flashpoint, which gave a lot of joy to the fans; Since then, numerous rumors have appeared about an HBO Max series that would star the actor, but nothing has been confirmed.

The DC Comics cinematic universe got off to a good start with The Man of SteelA film that, although it divided the public and critics, generated very high expectations about the future of the franchise and excited about its possibilities. However, when released Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, things got complicated, as most critics destroyed it in their reviews and divided opinions among fans. Suicide Squad – 25% came a few months later and the result was not better, it was even worse. It has been five years since that time, and it seems that things have changed too much; now fans long for Ben affleck like Batman and wish they could see him in action again.