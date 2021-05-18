Zack Snyder reveals that Sucker Punch is a feminist film and that there is a Snyder Cut of it – Tomatazos

It has always been known that studios intervene in the films they are producing. It’s not as common as we’d like directors to be able to show us their vision in a high-budget Hollywood movie. If a company has invested millions of dollars for something they will want to make sure that their money is well used. That’s the logic behind them getting in and modifying what the directors are doing.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

In recent times it has become clearer than ever that Warner is a company that abuses this resource. The Justice League – 41% we saw in theaters is not the play that Zack Snyder had planned at all. This was evident when Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiered in March – 82%. It is a completely different film than the one we had seen with everything and two hours of unpublished material, a much more diverse cast, a different protagonist and without several of the misogynistic elements that were added later.

That has opened a Pandora’s Box. Now everyone would like to see the true cuts of the great Hollywood productions. It has also generated that every time the premiere of a new film of this type approaches, we all wonder if we are seeing the film that the director wanted or the one that the studio forced him to make.

Do not miss: Zack Snyder says it was torture working with Warner Bros on the Snyder Cut

On the other hand, something that is also true is that Snyder’s previous films were not always too diverse and some were even accused of misogyny. That is the case with Sucker Punch: Surreal World – 24%. In an interview for Vanity Fair the director has revealed that people misinterpreted this movie. In his opinion, it is not a reifying film, but rather its intention was to criticize this and gender oppression, but that not everyone got it. Furthermore, he revealed that the version we know of is not the Snyder Cut:

That is a movie that I wrote with my friend Steve Shibuya. Steve and I were talking about the movie for a long time, actually, because the movie to me, you know, people don’t admit it, but in many ways it’s a protest movie. It is a movie about genre. At the time they asked me ” Why did you see the girls that way? ‘ and I always told them ‘I don’t dress them like that, you do.’ I always saw it as a criticism, in various ways, of popular culture. I think that at the time I was criticized for being the opposite; kind of sexist verbiage, but it was fun to do and I still love it. That was the first time that I really faced a radical restructuring of a film to be more commercial. There is a director’s version of that film that has not seen the light of day. I’m going to say that out loud.

It will be a matter of waiting for their fans to campaign for us to see the Snyder Cut of this film, we may discover that indeed what seemed reification, was actually a criticism, but it is not entirely probable.

Moreover, he recently also revealed that he tried to make a third of 300-60% during the pandemic, but the result was a love story about Alexander the Great and one of his generals. Warner declined to produce this gay-themed movie:

I couldn’t sink my teeth into it (the third 300 movie). During the pandemic I had a deal with Warner Bros and wrote what was going to be, essentially, the last chapter of 300. But when I sat down to write it, I ended up writing a totally different movie. I was writing about Alexander the Great and it became a movie about the relationship between Hephaestion and Alexander. It became a love story. So it didn’t really fit like a third movie.

Don’t leave without reading: Zack Snyder says Green Lantern was going to have two roles in Justice League sequels