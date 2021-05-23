Zack Snyder reveals that for Christopher Nolan seeing his Justice League court was cathartic – Tomatazos

DC comics has had a very important place in the entertainment franchise. Beyond Batman being the most popular superhero among all the graphic novel characters that exist, he has established himself in an important way both on television with animated series and some in live-action, as well as on the big screen. The most recognized filmmakers have been behind the character, as was the case of Tim Burton in the 80s or Christopher Nolan from 2005 to 2012.

Keep reading: Zack Snyder explains why he puts Christian symbols in his DC Comics movies

Perhaps the most acclaimed films were those of Nolan starring Christian Bale without forgetting the unforgettable Joker that Heath Ledger left for the history of cinema in Batman: The Dark Knight – 94%, and this thanks to the cinematographic direction, although several are still not completely convinced by the fight sequences between the batman and the villains. Although it seemed that after this trilogy Nolan no longer had any connection with the comic book characters, he actually served as a producer for much of the DCEU, especially on the Zack Snyder tapes.

The Snyder family and the Nolan family have had a close friendship relationship for years, in fact, when Zack was forced to leave the Justice League production – 41% due to a family tragedy, he was the director of El Origen – 86% who asked Deborah Snyder not to let her husband see the finished tape by Joss Whedon because it was totally removed from Zack’s vision.

Continue with: The Army of the Dead: The audience reacts and praises a particular scene

Nolan was supporting the movement for the Snyder Cut to be released and was there when the director had the opportunity to finish the film. While the end result of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% was gratifying for both the director and his fans, it is Zack himself who assures that being able to finish the film was also significant for his colleague as a producer. During an interview with The Telegraph, who is now promoting Army of the Dead – 78% spoke about it.

Chris has been involved in this since Man of Steel, so I think it was just as cathartic for him to see it as [para] any other. We had a long conversation afterwards about how he feels in his four-hour on-screen format, and he said that he thought he had regained his epic sensibility, that mythological aspect that I thought was inherent in the story he was telling all along.

It may interest you: The Suicide Squad: First Reactions Appear and They Call James Gunn a Genius

Snyder also commented that he has yet to see the version of Joss Whedon, but he knows that, although certain mythological aspects were there, these did not develop as it should for the whole story to work together; from the characters to their personal contexts. The reception of Zack Snyder’s Justice League It was so significant that other movements began to be generated in which it is demanded to rescue everything that was pending from the Snyderverse, to which, in another interview, the director assured that he would be willing to continue working on it.