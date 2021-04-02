Zack Snyder reveals original Joker scene where he says “we live in a society”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer – 82% caused a stir, not only because of its epic, but because of the final scene where we heard the Joker say that “we live in a society”, a phrase that was material of memes since 2019 with the launch of Joker – 91%, and that it is linked to the DC Comics villain.

When it premiered Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the fans expected to see that scene announced in the trailer, but it never came, the dialogues between Batman and Joker were very different and the “we live in a society” does not appear, the explanation that Snyder gave about it was the following, in an interview with Wonder Meg:

Yeah there was a version of that, what I was trying to do was a second scene for the black and white version of the movie – for the charity version of the movie – there’s a second ending to the movie, from the Jared scene Leto, which includes that line. The truth is that it is a moment. When Batman gives the Harley Quinn speech, you choose the ‘we live in a society’ or we do what we did in the movie, and I just thought, the society thing is cool, and maybe one day we’ll all see it, but also me. I really liked the broken, tricked, vulnerable Joker that you see in the movie. So if you don’t get the vulnerable Joker, you get the line … which is great, and I like it.

The day arrived and Snyder posted on his Twitter the lost scene of Joker saying the phrase:

We live in a society… where you can watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max.

We live in a society … where you can watch #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague on @HBOMax. https://t.co/8l3CwvynZq #SnyderCut #UsUnited #AFSP #weliveinasociety pic.twitter.com/V8pmWFnVIf – Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 2, 2021

The scene is interesting, even without the phrase “we live in a society …” because it gave us the opportunity to see what Jared Leto’s Joker could be (Mr. Nobody – 64%, The Panic Room – 76%, Dangerous Man – 61%) having continued the Snyderverse. The version of it that appeared in Suicide Squad – 25% was not to the liking of the majority, even as an actor with wide recognition and an Oscar award, he failed to connect with the public.

At the moment we don’t know if there will be more of the Snyder cinematic universe, also known as the Snyderverse, but fans have been supporting the idea with the #RestoreTheSnyderverse campaign on social media. On Twitter they managed to beat the record of 1.4 million tweets in less than 24 hours of Avengers: Endgame – 95% with more than 1.5 million.

What is undeniable is that Zack Snyder’s Justice League It achieved enormous success, according to several sources, it increased the number of subscriptions to HBO Max and at its launch it had more audience than the Disney Plus series Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%. Samba TV reported that it failed to surpass the Wonder Woman 1984 numbers – 76%, but it should still be considered a win.

The problem with continuing with the sequels that Snyder had in mind, is that Warner Bros. has plans for several films that are already in development and that contradict the history of the Snyderverse, such as Aquaman 2 and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. On the other hand, it has been said that HBO Max could be the home of the Snyderverse while the current DC cinematic universe would be the only one to make it to the big screens, but that also raises some questions.

We will have to wait for more news. But as Zack Snyder already said (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchmen – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%), we live in a society where we can see his court of Justice League on HBO Max, and in Latin America it is available on various VOD platforms.