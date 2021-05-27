Zack Snyder reveals Man of Steel was going to be connected to Nolan’s Batman trilogy – Tomatazos

Superhero cinema continues to exercise surprising dominance in the entertainment industry. Zack Snyder became one of the most recognized filmmakers in the genre thanks to his work in the DC Extended Universe, however, his plans would have been very different according to new revelations. During his recent stint on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Heroic hollywood), Snyder reveals that Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy and his movie, The Man of Steel – 55%, would have been connected thanks to a very important resource. The above would have resulted in a DC saga very different from the one we know.

The Batman trilogy of Nolan it was released in theaters from 2008 to 2012 and was a box office success. The trailer for The Man of Steel began to be exhibited during the screenings of The Dark Knight Rises – 87% and the plans were going to be very different. In accordance with Zack, Joseph Gordon-Levitt was to take up the mantle of Batman and become Henry Cavill’s connection to Superman, setting a completely different course for the saga to come. In the end things turned out quite differently. Here the words of Snyder:

It was not 100 percent ruled out. We talked a bit about that. The truth is that it was difficult. It would have been interesting because just doing the math, if we had done that, the Batman in this movie would have been Joseph Gordon-Levitt, which could have been great … but Nolan, and I don’t blame him, his doesn’t mess with these other things. It’s a tight box, and I’m glad I didn’t screw it up because it’s a pretty good trilogy.

The Man of Steel became the first movie in the DC Extended Universe but had nothing to do with the trilogy of Nolan. The saga created by Warner Bros. and DC Films from 2013 tried to compete with what was done by Disney but from the beginning things did not turn out well. It’s true, the Superman of Henry cavill He has become someone very loved on social networks, but things are very uncertain for him; on the other hand, the Batman trilogy of Nolan it is in itself a good compendium of the superhero of Gotham City and does not need other films to stay stable; it stands well above the extensive franchises and sagas.

Unlike the movies made by Marvel Studios, the DC Extended Universe has had a lot of trouble developing a well-organized saga. Superhero movies have seen a surprising increase in output in recent years, making sense of some of the most successful films of all time. DC fans wonder if at some point their favorite characters will achieve the glory that Marvel’s already achieved on the big screen. Conscious Warner decisions are essential to good fortune.

In the meantime, Zack snyder continues to triumph on Netflix with The Army of the Dead – 78%, his most recent zombie movie that has ranked as one of the most viewed on the platform. Although the director does not return to the DCEU with more ideas for the legendary characters, his career continues and he surely has many projects prepared to satisfy his own wishes and those of his fans. Although many criticize his style of telling stories through the camera, he has already made a strong mark in the entertainment industry and has a strong fan base who appreciate his work.

