Zack Snyder reveals Lex Luthor would save humanity in Justice League 3

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Premiere – 82% was a moment of great happiness for the fans, but it also gave rise to hopes that may never be fulfilled: seeing the film’s sequels. In Zack Snyder’s original plans (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%), Justice League was a trilogy that would tell a story from beginning to end, but the executives saw their idea as a “dead end”, so they decided to take a very different path. Despite this, fans do not lose hope, and with each new detail revealed by Snyder about his trilogy, the excitement increases.

Plans for Justice league 2 Y Justice league 3, where we would see an apocalyptic future due to Darkseid’s invasion of Earth, which would make Superman a slave to the evil ruler of Apokolips. That nightmare world, briefly explored in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, and further in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, It would have to be reversed by a group of superheroes and villains who would ally with the intention of traveling to the past and prevent the catastrophe.

After Batman sacrificed his life to prevent Darkseid from murdering Lois Lane and putting Superman in a position of vulnerability that the villain took advantage of to control him with the Anti-Life Equation, Earth and all the superheroes would band together to face off and ultimately defeat him. Apokolips forces, but Snyder revealed that Lex Luthor would be the unexpected hero.

The character played by Jesse Eisenberg was very controversial when he first appeared in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, some fans hated him and only a few considered him a good version of Luthor. However, in the Justice League sequels – 41% would play a very important role, first as an ally of Darkseid, but in the final battle they would realize that the destruction of humanity was not their goal, so they would sacrifice themselves. to save everyone. These were Snyder’s words for the DC_Cinematic podcast (via The Cultured Nerd):

We talked about him being in the final battle, he’s the one who brings the bomb to Darkseid’s spaceship and detonates it himself. It is as if he does not agree with the concept of completely destroying humanity. He didn’t realize that that was the bet. So that kind of thing is something that he would be capable of. It could go all the way.

Activating a nuclear bomb at the end is a well-known cliché; we can recall prominent examples such as those of Stargate: the door of time (1994), Independence Day – 60%, Armageddon – 39%, and in superhero movies we have The Avengers – 92%, where Tony Stark nearly died for directing a missile against the invading alien fleet. Luthor’s sacrifice, on the other hand, would be his redemption.

While fans await a response from Warner Bros., the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag continues to trend again, seeking to repeat the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut triumph and convince executives that Snyder’s original plans for the release are worth continuing. superhero saga that began in 2013 with The Man of Steel – 55%.

At the moment Zack Snyder’s Justice League It can now be enjoyed in Latin America legally, thanks to HBO Max, a service that arrived two days ago in our territory