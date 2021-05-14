Zack Snyder reveals image of Green Lantern in Justice League and #RestoreTheGreenLanternScene emerges – Tomatazos

A few weeks ago Zack Snyder published a couple of images of how the scene of Green Lantern that was going to appear in Zack Snyder’s Justice League was filmed – 82%; see the actor Wayne T. Carr sparked great excitement among fans and they started calling for #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene, echoing the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign, which was ultimately responsible for us seeing Snyder’s cut on HBO Max. Now, in a question and answer session, the director showed on his cell phone an image of how the character would look in the film with the visual effects and the #RestoreTheGreenLanternScene campaign emerged.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

We have long learned of the original plans for the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but they were only confirmed after the release of the tape on HBO Max. According to the filmmaker, Green Lantern would appear at Bruce Wayne’s house to warn him about the future invasion of Darkseid, but Warner Bros. was not happy with the scene and asked him to remove it. His first reaction was to say that he would not give in and that he preferred to cancel the entire project, but he thought of the fans and finally replaced him with Martian Manhunter, played by Harry Lennix. These were her words to Esquire Magazine last month (via IndieWire):

… when they saw the movie and saw that I put [a Linterna Verde] there, [me pidieron] to get it out, and I told them I would quit if they tried to get it out. And I felt bad. The truth is, I didn’t want the fans to not have a movie, just because of the position I was going to take. The Green Lantern was John Stewart. And that was also part of it. I was like, ‘I don’t want to take a person of color out of this movie. I’m not going to do it’. But I felt like having Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter in the end was fine.

Also read: Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been the best-selling movie for three weeks

After revealing who had given life to Lantern and Green and after Snyder posted the behind-the-scenes photos, fans expressed their excitement. The actor took to Twitter to share his gratitude with Zack for the opportunity he had:

GRATEFUL! Stretching between takes.

FREE!

Stretching between takes.

#drivewaystudios #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/x26f5zjWHn – Wayne T. Carr (@WayneTCarr) May 1, 2021

It wasn’t a dream! Thanks Zack!

It wasn’t a dream!

Thanks Zack! #makeithappen #greenlanternjohnstewart #drivewayproduction pic.twitter.com/mxzVr8xUlt – Wayne T. Carr (@WayneTCarr) May 1, 2021

Later, during an interview with Light Cast, Wayne T. Carr He said that despite not being in the final cut, he was happy for the love expressed by the fans (via Cinemablend):

When I saw it complete, I went through the journey like everyone else did. Towards the end I realized, ‘Ugh. I am not part of this. Damn’. What made my heart glad was that once all the concept art and things started showing up, I have received nothing but love from the fans. It wasn’t even in the movie, and I only get positive feedback from people and support. It’s super crazy. It’s absolutely crazy, but I love it.

Here you can see some of the tweets with the hashtag #RestoreTheGreenLanternScene:

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #RestoreTheGreenLanternScene https://t.co/XRyR4qjwDu – Brandon Ramirez (@bran_ram) May 14, 2021

What study would cut this? Oh, Warner Bros. would. Complete idiots running the company.

What studio would cut this. Oh WB would. Complete idiots running the company #RestoreTheGreenLanternScene #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/sb7f134PRn – GEARÓID 🇮🇪 (@gerard_prenter) May 14, 2021

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #RestoreTheGreenLanternScene pic.twitter.com/x952Nrtz2q – The Cultured Nerd (@TheCulturedNerd) May 14, 2021

On the brightest day, on the darkest night …

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #RestoreTheGreenlanternscene In the brightest day, in the blackest night ..🟢 https://t.co/0sYyIQA06e – TVKarthik🇮🇳 (@thesilentnin) May 14, 2021

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #RestoreTheGreenLanternScene https://t.co/p8VJcUiE9w – Talon (@talonwhoo) May 14, 2021

# RestoreTheSnyderVerse # RestoreTheGreenLanternScene pic.twitter.com/hNlTqdAQsh – Jorge (@ Jreyes313) May 14, 2021

Don’t leave without reading: The Army of the Dead: you can now see the first 15 minutes of the film

In addition to wanting the Green Lantern scene, fans of Zack snyder have been insistently calling for the aftermath of Zack Snyder’s Justice League with the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (Restore the Snyder universe), but so far there is not much reason to be hopeful, rumors suggest that Warner Bros. wants the whole SnyderVerse issue to die once and for all and continue with their plans, which include Aquaman sequels – 73%, Shazam! – 88%, Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% and new projects like Black Adam and Zatanna.