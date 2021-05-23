Zack Snyder reveals his ‘300’ sequel was a gay romance

Zack snyder wrote a script during the pandemic for a sequel to ‘300‘but Warner Bros. didn’t like his idea of ​​a gay romance. Review of ‘300’.

Zack snyder has been returning to familiar ground. It is not a criticism, and in fact, his recent work has been well received by fans and critics alike.

His film version of ‘Justice League’ and his upcoming ‘Army of the Dead’ prove that he is a filmmaker who is not afraid to look back and forth. But one franchise he couldn’t return to is ‘300’. And not for not trying.

The movies are based on the comics of Frank Miller and the first film was relatively well received. The sequel, however, had a lukewarm reception and was cited by many as a clear money-making tactic that had more style than substance.

Despite this, at Warner Bros they seemed very keen to revisit ancient Greece. Speaking to The Playlist, the filmmaker has revealed that, in an attempt to revitalize the franchise, Warner Bros had asked him to write a script for a third and final ‘300’ film. He has said, “I just couldn’t sink my teeth into it. During the pandemic, I made a deal with Warner Bros and wrote what was essentially going to be the final chapter of ‘300’.”

But when I sat down to write it, I actually wrote a different movie. I was writing this about Alexander the Great, and was made into a movie about the relationship between Hephaestion and Alexander“.

“It turned out to be a love story. So it didn’t really fit like the third movie. But there was that concept, and it came out really cool. It’s called ‘Blood and ashes‘and it’s a beautiful love story, really, with war. I would love to do it, [WB] He said no … You know, they’re not big fans of mine. It is what it is there “

Just because Warner Bros has decided not to make this movie the third and final movie in ‘300’ doesn’t mean it will never be made. Many ancient stories are told through a heteronormative perspective modern that simply did not exist in other cultures at other times. Whether we want Zack Snyder to be the person to tell that story or not is another topic for debate. But regardless of whether this love story was written doesn’t mean there won’t be other ‘300’ movies, or that ‘Blood and Ashes’ will remain just a script.

Snyder has become one of the filmmakers who best represents the current issues in the industry. From studio control to sexism and artistic vision, he has managed to encapsulate and distill many arguments on both sides of these conversations. Whatever your feelings towards him, it is evident that is an advocate of respect for creative vision, even if that vision is annoying to some people.

In the case of ‘Blood and Ashes’, it is a concept that would not be bad. It is known that Alexander the Great had lovers of all genders, and the fact that Hollywood made him the pinnacle of heteronormative masculinity is not a reflection of historical reality, but of our own narrow vision of what it means to be a great powerful man.

Someday, maybe, we will have ‘Blood and Ashes’. If Snyder’s recent ‘Army of the Dead’ works well, we could get a version on Netflix. But that, for now, is just pure speculation.

