Zack Snyder reveals his 2 favorite Marvel heroes

Although director Zack Snyder has shot a few DC Comics movies, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t like Marvel characters.

Zack snyder is famous for his comic book adaptations, as he has been commissioned 300 (2006), Watchmen (2009), Man of steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and League of Justice (2021). So it has been closely related to characters from Dc comicsbut that doesn’t mean he doesn’t like it too Marvel.

They have recently asked Zack snyder if he likes it Marvel, he answered very naturally and said of course he did. He also mentioned that his favorite is Hulk, but who also loves Hombre de Hierro. Curiously they are the 2 characters that started the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe in 2008. Although probably, he was referring more to his version of the comics than the movies.

For a long time there has been this rivalry between Dc comics Y Marvel, but now that we are in the golden age of superhero cinema, it is best to see all the movies and read all the comics even if they are from different franchises. Without forgetting that there are a lot of series on streaming platforms like HBO Max or Disney Plus.

The director should announce his new project soon.

Zack snyder premiered in HBO Max your expected version of League of Justice and it was a great success. Now it has happened to Netflix and we can see Army of the Dead. A movie starring Dave Bautista which is about mercenaries trying to recover money from a Las Vegas casino, the problem is that the city is under siege by a large number of zombies.

But after that, Zack snyder he has no project in sight. Since you want to do the adaptation of The Fountainhead from Ayn rand, but he has already commented on occasion that the current political moment is perhaps not the best for a film like that. So hopefully I can do Justice league 2 and let’s see the showdown between the DC Comics heroes and Darkseid. Although it would also be something interesting if the sequel to Army of the dead from Netflix.

