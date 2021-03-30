Zack Snyder revealed the difficulties that Batman’s nightmare generated

Recently, Zack Snyder revealed the difficulties he faced when filming the scene of Batman’s nightmare in Justice League.

One of the most talked about moments in Zack Snyder’s Justice League were Bruce Wayner’s nightmares / visions about a post-apocalyptic future, where Darkseid invaded planet earth. This scene divided the parties, some loved it and some hated it. The truth is that for Zack Snyder it was not easy to record it. The director revealed what difficulties he faced.

In this scene it can be seen that Batman, along with Flash, Mera, Cyborg, Deathstroke, analyze how to defeat the alien villain, but in the absence of options they will have to make an alliance with the Joker despite the crimes he committed in it. last. This moment of truce will be interrupted by the appearance of his rival to defeat: Superman controlled by Darkseid.

Difficulties

While the Justice League scene is a key piece for future movies (which may not be made), Zack Snyder explained to ExtraTv that there were some difficulties in filming Batman’s nightmare., as he had to reunite the cast and the production team in the midst of a pandemic. “It was like jumping again. I had just worked for ‘Army of the Dead’, which is the movie I’m making for Netflix, so I was in full filming mode. I think the hardest thing was coordinating the whole cast and getting them there. That was the (hardest part]the logistics, ”explained the filmmaker who hadn’t worked in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) for five years.

Unfortunately, for Zack Snyder fans, Warner Bros announced that the filmmaker’s vision will not be pursued for future feature films. However, followers began campaigning to be heard.