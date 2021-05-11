Zack Snyder revealed that Brainiac may have appeared in the Man of Steel sequel

There is a world in the multiverse where Zack Snyder did not follow The Man of Steel – 55% with Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%. In that reality he made a direct sequel in which we saw the hero fight with some new threat from outer space, most likely Brainiac. We do not live in that reality. In ours he used the character to expand the DCEU. His plans were cut short and we never got to see his Snyderverse, much less a sequel to that first movie about Clark Kent.

This does not mean that in our universe he did not have plans for a sequel. He had them and he revealed this recently in an interview with the Post-Credit Podcast. There he revealed that there were talks about this possible movie. One thing he was very clear about, Superman is so powerful that his villains had to be aliens:

We talked about a Brainiac movie. The Kryptonians who are in the Phantom Zone were probably still around and there was always the possibility that they would return, Faora and whoever was left alive. That was always something that was still there that we talked about for a possible sequel … for a continuation. So there was a lot of it. I have always thought that it is better to give Superman these extraterrestrial challenges because you have to be careful, beyond Lex. Of course you have to continue with Lex because he is his true nemesis, but I am convinced that you have to look outside of Earth to find challenges for him because of how powerful he is.

Here you can see the video:

Zack Snyder told the Post-Credit Podcast about the villains he would have led [a la pantalla grande] in the Man of Steel franchise and how he was intrigued by the challenges they posed to Superman

Zack Snyder tells @PostCredPod about the villains he would’ve brought to his ‘Man of Steel’ franchise and how the challenges they posed to #Superman intrigued him 🎙️🍿 pic.twitter.com/aVrCS7Rc9z – Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) May 10, 2021

Sadly, we do not live in the reality in which that will happen. At this point we are not even sure if there is going to be another movie of this character with Henry Cavill. As the youtuber recently pointed out Grace randolph, the British actor has not supported the movement to restore the Snyderverse. On the contrary, he has stopped following Warner and DC on social media. This is what she said in a tweet when talking about the movie about the black Superman:

Many of you have asked me what I think about WB making a Black Superman movie with Kal-El. It’s too early to judge, it could be a really good thing! With the multiverse strategy, each #DC movie is an experiment to its success. This could turn out to be the next #Joker with the right talent. And about #HenryCavill unfollowing WB and DC today, it’s hard to sympathize with the one cast member who didn’t support the #SnyderCut in November 2019, and who made a number of enemies for not making a cameo in Shazam, etc. I hope he learns from this, and that he is cast as #JamesBond.

As she mentions, there is a possibility that he will become James Bond, but there are also strong rumors that he could join the MCU as Hercules or Captain Britain. There are fans who think you should because it is very likely that that study treats you better than Warner ever did.

The reality is that we are at a time when every day it seems less likely that we will see him again with the iconic son of Krypton costume. At least it doesn’t seem likely in the near future. This is one of the reasons why it doesn’t seem so likely that Warner is going to restore the Snyderverse. Without Cavill A movie about the Justice League would not be the same or have the same impact. Perhaps it is time to accept that Warner despised the talent that was close to him and it is too late to fix things.

