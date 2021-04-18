Zack Snyder responds to movement promoting his return to DC

The premiere of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is a response to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, an hastag that originated after the theatrical release of the film and that gained so much traction that it became a tool to promote and raise funds for associations of suicide prevention and even reached New York’s Times Square. Now, the ball is in the court of the evolution of this hastag and that calls for the restoration of the original idea of Zack snyder with the DC universe under the motto #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (Restore the Snyderverse).

For now, officially the answer has been to want to close this episode with the “trilogy” of movies that Snyder has made to date (despite the original plan was five). Now it is the turn of Snyder himself, who has referred to this movement in the recent panel he has had at Justice Con this weekend.

Snyder wanted to make it clear that, although he does not believe it will bear fruit, he does not see himself in a position to despise “reverence for the work” referring to the fans of his films:

I’m just going to say this. It’s a concept that I think shows reverence for the work. In that sense, whatever the result I have no idea. It surely won’t lead to anything. Reverence for the work is something that I would never despise in any way or say that I don’t respect it. Of course, I would do my best to support him. If someone says to me, whoever it is, ‘I really loved this thing and I’d like you to do another one,’ I’m not the type of person who would say ‘forget it’ because I think that’s rude.

Thus, the director shows his support for those fans who are trying to make Warner Bros. recover Snyder’s discarded plan but at the same time he is clear in the slim possibilities of that happening. However, Snyder himself has recalled more than once that for years the launch of the so-called SnyderCut also seemed an impossibility.