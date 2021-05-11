Zack Snyder recovers the shamelessness of his beginnings in his zombie epic for Netflix

Zack Snyder does in ‘Army of the Dead’ Something that he puts into practice often, but only succeeds sometimes: stepping on the accelerator. Stretching credibility, sensory nonsense, ostentation in staging, with results that go – throughout his entire filmography – literally from the sublime to the ridiculous. Luckily for those to whom the idea of ​​a “Zack Snyder’s Justice League with zombies” made them want to get under a blanket and not come out for a month, in “Army of the Dead” the tactic falls on the side of success.

Possibly because 17 years after ‘Dawn of the Dead’, his debut is still the best movie of his career. Still uncontaminated by the egomania inherent in wanting to make amends for Alan Moore or the need to inject a dramatic imposture that doesn’t always work on DC heroes, ‘Dawn of the Dead’ featured a fresh Snyder, but still tied up short. , capable of endowing his film with a vibrant fury, but without excesses turning it into a caricature.

It is true that a good part of the virtues of ‘Dawn of the Dead’ (the conciseness of the plot, the reformulation of the idea of ​​the dead / infected who run after ’28 days later ‘, the updating of the critical ideas of George A. Romero in the original ‘Dawn of the Dead’) came from James Gunn’s visceral script. Interestingly, the careers of Gunn and Snyder would have some points of coincidence over the years, but Gunn’s trajectory is much more interesting. It is clear whose true authorial hand is behind the brutality of ‘Dawn of the Dead’, but it is also obvious that Snyder did his bit in the success.

Some of that granite returns in ‘Army of the Dead’, this time with a script co-written with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold, linked to the latest installments of the ‘John Wick’ franchise. The appropriate idea of ​​reducing everything to a stage returns, the characters are varied and with conflicts and relationships with each other (something inherent in the zombie genre), and the wild gore returns. The result is a film decidedly inferior to ‘Breaking Dawn …’, but one that is among the best of Snyder’s filmography.

An unequal conflict

Without a doubt, the most attractive thing about this film produced by Netflix is ​​that the fusion of two genres (the heist movie in Las Vegas and the military zombie adventure) organically springs up a series of ideas that work very well. Like the concept of a Las Vegas surrounded by huge containers (the city is already a microcosm within the United States without the need for the undead), or certain extravagances such as the zombie albino tiger or the “queen” of the dead, actually, possibly, a simple casino star.

There is a very interesting subtext, also possibly unintentional, in the idea of ​​Las Vegas as a city of the living dead, an artificial place where replicas of the Statue of Liberty fit or false queens in beaded dresses. It can be compared to the much more acid and critical message in ‘Breaking Dawn …’ and how Gunn played with the scene of the mall. But that’s not what Snyder is interested in, more focused on the dramatic and action part. In that sense, it complies (as long as one has the day for the essential overdose of papier-mâché melodrama), and in aspects such as explicit violence it gives more than expected, with good CGI effects flavored with traditional makeup.

There will be those who highlight the idea that there are different types of zombie (we will not go into more details so as not to spoil, although the impact of this novelty on the plot is practically nil), but it is not entirely new. In Romero’s own ‘Land of the Dead’, released just a year after ‘Amanecer …’ there were already different strata inside the dead, and in the deservedly mythical ‘The Day of the Dead’, from the original zombie trilogy, it was also flirted with.

However, they are small notes that give salt to a proposal, in any case, excessively long (two and a half hours is too long for a movie in which practically nothing happens), but fun and very well shot. Punctuated with iconic imagery and wild and frenetic enough to deserve an evening of the dead and popcorn, ‘Army of the Dead’ is not revolutionary but it is very powerful entertainment and, without a doubt, a jackpot for Netflix in terms of success and commercial prestige.