Zack Snyder Reacts To Nigerian Parody Of Army Of The Dead Trailer, Calls It Amazing

After several weeks of Zack Snyder’s Justice League boom – 82% in the world of superhero cinema, and becoming the great topic of conversation among fans and critics, today the name of the director still has much to talk about. While many are still hoping to see more of Zack Snyder at DC Films, it is a fact so far that he will not be retelling stories with Warner Bros.

The truth is that the fact that Snyder is no longer part of the DC Extended Universe does not mean that his career is over, because, although he left an important mark in the comic book superhero cinema, he still has a lot to tell. One of his favorite themes, with which his career began to stand out, is that of the zombies; the most recognized film within his filmography is The Dawn of the Dead – 75%, launched in 2004 where he worked alongside James Gunn and George A. Romero, the father of the genre.

Now that his work in DC is finished, it is the perfect time to take back the undead, and he is currently promoting Army of the Dead, a tape that will premiere directly on Netflix and according to the reception he has, Snyder can continue with an important hand in hand with the streaming giant. So far the film has already begun to generate some impact, proof of this is the realization of certain parodies of the official trailer.

Those responsible for this particular remake are a group of Nigerian children who call themselves Ikorodu Bois, composed of three little brothers and their cousin, who according to their creative needs also take into account their friends and neighbors to be part of their videos. In the trailer that they uploaded to their YouTube channel, they managed to recreate the exact cinematographic shots, being they who took the role of the actors and presented the titles on handmade posters.

Army of the Dead! We can’t wait to see this movie! We hope you enjoy this remake.

After Ikorodu Bois remade the Army of the Dead trailer, we showed Zack Snyder his version. (hint: he loved it)

What has been impressive in this video is the creative capacity of the children, because in an area scene where a crowd stands out, they presented toy trucks with a handful of beans that represented people, without leaving aside the particular touch on the zombie tiger scene where they used a dog. Incredible as it may seem, the low-budget video, but with a high level of creativity, came to the eyes Zack snyder, who called it amazing.

In addition to taking the time to watch the video, Snyder also wanted to speak with the young people responsible for the video to congratulate them on what they had done. Zack assured them that he would love to be able to see a movie made by them one day, to which they declared that this was one of their goals in life. Without a doubt, this was a very special moment for both the director and the young filmmakers, on the one hand, there is the impact that Snyder has as a filmmaker and on the other the desire of children to tell stories.

This is not the first video of its kind made by Ikorodu Bois, among his repertoire is a remake of Mission Rescue – 82%, Bad Boys Forever – 87% and La Casa de Papel – 70%. They have been creating these videos since 2017. Finally, it is expected that Army of the dead hits Netflix next month.