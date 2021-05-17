Zack Snyder lashes out at Warner again

Weeks ago, when the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the initiative took shape #RestoreTheSnyderVerse as a relay of the triumphal #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, the film’s director quietly left the future of the DC Universe in the hands of Warner Bros.. Happy with the number of fans who wanted the franchise back in their hands, Zack snyder could deal with the promotion of Army of the dead, his new film produced this time by Netflix, and limit himself to saying that it was not in his hand what would happen. However, in recent days there has been a striking change in his attitude towards the major.

Thus, during the interviews in line with Army of the dead (Between one thing and another the filmmaker is going to spend all of 2021 giving interviews), Snyder has been giving details of his current relationship with Warner … and it seems that this is not going through the best moment. Interviewed by Uproxx, the director has gone so far as to explain that the study “He has not stopped torturing him”. “It was great doing the Justice League Snyder Cut; great fun and so on. But Warner Bros. kept torturing me all the time for whatever reason, they can’t help it. I don’t know why I’m a fucking toothache because I’m not trying to be, really “, he declared with unequivocal discomfort.

Work with Netflix for Army of the Dead (which has already reached theaters to have a definitive premiere on the platform next May 21th) “It has been incredible”, but definitely the relationship he has now with Warner “it is not normal”. “I don’t want to get in trouble, but I’m not going to sit here and let them act like nothing… they are the ones who have been aggressive, not me. I have not done anything. Every day they come and do something passive-aggressive. So I do not know. Is rare. But look, I had a great time doing Justice League. I am very happy to have been able to finish it ”.

Although Snyder seems to prefer to stick with the good, it seems that his recurring disagreements with the study have precipitated the end of their association. The director has never hidden his pain over Warner’s decisions once he had to be absent from the filming of Justice League due to a family tragedy (decisions that led to his controversial replacement at the hands of Joss Whedon, and decisions that Warner herself reverted to when she gave the green light to the Snyder Cut), and this attack responds to other high-profile statements that she gave long ago for Jake’s Takes.

“They certainly weren’t interested, at least originally, in my vision for Justice League.” then explained. “I love the characters, I love the worlds, and it’s an amazing place to make a movie. A glorious IP, so there it is. I don’t know what I could do in the future beyond the fan movement continuing to gain strength, and I have enormous respect for the community and its pure intentions. I wish more reasonable heads had prevailed and they would have seen that there is a gigantic fandom that wants more of this. But who knows what they will do ”.

Warner would have shown an attitude “Aggressively anti-Snyder”, and the director makes it clear that he does not have the support of the major to give continuity to the Justice League. Details that have not completely overshadowed his temperament, because in a recent event Snyder shared an exultant, and to the enthusiasm of the fans, an image of how he would have looked Wayne T. Carr as Green Lantern having finally appeared in the film as was his wish. The video is the most adorable, and you can see it below these lines.

