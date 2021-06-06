Zack Snyder is open to directing a Dragon Ball movie or anime in general – Tomatazos

Without a doubt, Zack Snyder has become one of the most beloved and popular directors in Hollywood in recent years. 2021 has been a good year for him thanks to a couple of productions that reached the public through streaming, but he is a long way from finishing his plans for the big screen. During a recent interview with Tyrone magnus (via Comic Book), the filmmaker reveals that he is open to directing a film by Dragon ball or anime in general; It is clear that he also has a very special affection for the work of Akira Toriyama.

Do not miss: Dragon Ball Super: new movie is announced by Akira Toriyama

Japanese anime has become a beloved commodity for fans in Europe and America. In previous decades there was not such a marked consumption but now anime films reach theaters to become the highest grossing, there we have the case of Demon Slayer: The infinite train – 100% and its US $ 451 million worldwide, becoming the most successful film of the genre in all history, above other great titles such as Spirited Away – 97% or Your Name – 98%. Now, with the popularity and legacy it represents Dragon ball, Zack snyder does not say no to the adventure of a project like that. This is what he replied when asked if he would consider leading a project related to the work of Toriyama:

I would consider it. I mean, if it worked out. But I would definitely do an anime remake or a live-action one. It would be fun because I love animation and I watch a lot of anime with my son, who is too young to watch it, but we watch it anyway (laughs).

We invite you to read: Hayao Miyazaki sees Demon Slayer as Ghibli’s rival

But even if the project of Dragon ball later, Zack snyder will continue to be present in Army of the Dead: Las Vegas, an animation project that will function as a prequel to The Army of the Dead – 78%, his most recent film in collaboration with Netflix. Many of his fans were delighted with the zombie movies and want to see more about that complicated world of violence and death. It is important to mention that there is still no release date for Las Vegas but the voice cast has been announced and it is full of stars that will attract viewers: Christian Slater, Harry Lennix, Ross Butler, Anya Chalotra, Vanessa Hudgens, Jena Malone and many more.

Sndyer had some difficult years after the death of his daughter Autumn in 2017, but little by little he has found his way back to what he is passionate about, directing, and his fans are happy with what he presents. Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% premiered on HBO and other platforms in mid-March and quickly became a notable studio success, sadly Warner Bros. doesn’t seem interested in continuing the filmmaker’s vision, that’s why on social media we watch to the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement quite often, but there’s no assurance that the study will follow.

What will be the next film directed by Zack snyder? So far the filmmaker has not confirmed anything but at least we know that he will continue to produce with his wife. It’s worth wondering if at some point in the future he will return to superhero entertainment, even if not alongside Warner; We are sure that many other studios want it to shape ambitious productions about powerful humans. For the moment we can continue to enjoy The Army of the Dead through the Netflix platform, his triumphant return to zombie cinema.

You may also be interested in: How shonen anime validates and perpetuates the myth of meritocracy