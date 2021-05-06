Zack Snyder is loved by Star Wars

Will we ever see a Zack Snyder Star Wars movie? The director would be delighted to work with this cinematic universe.

Currently the relationship between Warner Bros Y Zack snyder it is not going through its best moment. Since for now they will not allow you to do Justice league 2 and thus end that story of the heroes of Earth against Darkseid. Meanwhile, it is about to release Army of the dead in order to Netflix and there are some rumors that he could sign for Star wars. Remember that LucasFilm / Disney they have already hired Patty jenkins, director of Wonder woman, in order to Rogue squadron (2023).

In a recent interview, Zack snyder He admitted that he would love to make a movie of Star wars.

“Where it gets difficult is when you take a director with a personal point of view and ask him to participate in something that is not asking for that.” Zack Snyder explained. “The journeyman filmmaker? There are a lot of them and they are good. It turns out that I have a specific point of view ”.

“The lesson I’ve learned is that for me, as a filmmaker, it’s much easier to create a world and invite you into it. Zack Snyder continued. “As opposed to me saying: Let me put my gear in your wheel. I would love to make a Star Wars movie, I know a lot about that universe… But I don’t think I can survive that. “

He’s right about something … Would the Zack Snyder style fit in Star Wars? If he chose a time far from the “Skywalker saga” and could do what he wanted, the idea might be quite interesting. But it is clear that he would need supervision from LucasFilm, something that may not be funny.

Are there directors who have adapted very well to the franchise?

Taika waititi Y Jon favreau, they are filmmakers with a fairly specific vision and have adapted very well to the saga Star wars with the series of The Mandalorian. so yes Zack snyder you really want to get into the franchise sure you could impose your way of working

Now there is a lot of expectation to know what will be the next project of Zack snyder, since after releasing Army of the dead on May 14, he only has a movie planned that he would adapt The spring, the novel of Ayn rand published in 1943.

Would you like to see a Zack Snyder movie from Star Wars?