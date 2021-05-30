Zack Snyder had a cameo in Army of the Dead!

Zack Snyder’s guest appearance on his most recent hit, Army of the Dead, went unnoticed. However, the fans did not take long to bring it to light.

Stan Lee style? One of the most renowned directors of the moment, Zack snyder, took advantage of his place as set leader to include himself in his most recent premiere, The Army of the Dead. The film premiered on Netflix on May 21 and since then it has not stopped giving something to talk about.

The filmmaker has been in the habit of making cameos in his creations for years, so the news does not seem to be a surprise to those who follow his work. However, it is still curious that the creator of the content appears in a special way in the middle of all the action of the plot of his products.

Some of the producer’s most memorable appearances in his own titles are those in which he plays a military role. This was the case with Dawn of the Dead (2004), Watchmen and Wonder Woman. Although he did not direct the latter, he held the position of writer, as well as production duties.

Thus, these participations were more real and evident than those he did in Army of the Dead, so the latter caused some intrigue to viewers, as it was not easy to find it when watching the film in rough terms.

When?

Still, he was present and can be found towards the beginning of the opening credits. “When zombies take over Las Vegas. In the opening credits, a Liberace impersonator playing Viva Las Vegas is shown amid the chaos inside the hotel suite. A group of topless chorus zombies chase a toupee man down the hall of the suite until they corner him in the jacuzzi and tear him to pieces. “

“It is during the hot tub chase that the director appears for two pictures; In the mirror above the hot tub, a reflection of Snyder can be seen operating the camera for a brief moment. This moment occurs around the 9-minute mark, ”he stated. Screenrant.

And you, did you find Snyder?