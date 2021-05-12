Zack Snyder gives his take on JJ Abrams’ Superman reboot

After seeing Henry Cavill again as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, there were not a few fans who asked to see more of that version of the superhero, but the disappointment came when it became known that Warner Bros. has other plans for Superman, making a reboot produced by JJ Abrams and starring a black actor. This decision was celebrated by many as it demonstrates the studio’s commitment to bringing diversity to the DC Comics universe, but Cavill fans remain disappointed that there is no word on the actor’s long-awaited return.

Zack Snyder was in charge of choosing who would give life to Superman in The Man of Steel – 55%, Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27% and Justice League – 41%, but his time in charge of the universe DC’s cinematic ended long ago, so your opinion doesn’t matter much to the future, but your fans will surely want to know. In a recent interview with Radio Times, the director was questioned on the subject, and although he reaffirmed his love for Cavill’s Superman, he also said that Abrams, a filmmaker whom he admires a lot from the looks of it, is an interesting proposal (via Heroic Hollywood):

I love JJ [Abrams], I love what he’s done in the past. I’m interested to see what happens, it’s a cool, bold move and probably one that was delayed too long. But i love henry [Cavill] like Superman, of course I love him. He is my Superman. I’m not really involved in any of the decision making at Warner Brothers in any way, so I guess for me it’s just to wait and see what they do with this and how it manifests. But on the surface, it looks interesting.

According to several reports, the black Superman will not be one of the already known versions of the comics as Cavin Ellis (aka the Obama / Superman), but it could be Kal-El, and it would be set in the twentieth century. This, to begin with, does not mean that Warner Bros. has completely scrapped Cavill’s Superman, since several versions of the same characters already coexist without problem; in the future we will see a completely new version of Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, and two old versions, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

The multiverse, according to Flashpoint director Andy Muschietti, will make any past DC Comics adaptation able to appear again and meet other versions of the same characters, but so far it is only a promise and there is no guarantee that all actors they will be summoned for the crossovers of the multiverse.

As for Snyder, it is known that he has little hope of carrying out the aftermath of The Justice LeagueBut fans continue to push for the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign. The director will premiere on May 21 his new film, the first to be made since he left the production of Justice League – 41% in 2017, The Army of the Dead – 70%, which has obtained a good reception from the review.